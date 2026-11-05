EPRI unveils AI-Power Exchange for high-level stakeholders

EPRI on Nov. 3 launched the AI-Power Exchange (APEX), a global, invitation-only stakeholder engagement platform where senior leaders address the increase in artificial intelligence capabilities across industries, and what rising AI-driven electricity demand means for grid reliability, resilience, and affordability.

“AI has the potential to transform our economy and society, but realizing that potential will require an equally ambitious evolution of the power system,” said Arshad Mansoor, president and CEO of EPRI. “APEX creates a forum for leaders to bring together technical knowledge, policy perspectives, and real-world experience to address these challenges collaboratively.

“The goal is not simply to keep pace with change,” he added, “but to help shape it in a way that advances innovation, strengthens the grid, and builds public confidence.”

APEX will facilitate structured dialog among selected representatives from regulatory bodies, national laboratories, universities, government agencies, international organizations, and other public-benefit organizations.

The forum is designed to connect efforts already underway, reduce fragmentation and duplication, and hasten the exchange of research and insights related to AI and the power system.

“The use of AI is increasingly being evaluated by the electric industry for a wide range of operational, engineering, planning, and support functions,” said Howard Gugel, senior vice president of regulatory oversight at North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and co-chair of APEX. “These technologies have the potential to enhance situational awareness, improve analytical capability, and increase operational efficiency.”

At the same time, Gugel said their adoption introduces new considerations related to data quality, cybersecurity, workforce capability, governance, and operational risk.

“I look forward to the APEX forum work in overseeing the development of AI use cases and appropriate controls to implement AI securely,” he added.

Maria Sicilia, head of the electricity systems and markets division at the International Energy Agency (IEA) and another APEX co-chair, said IEA recently found that the international target of 35 percent electrification by 2035 is within reach.

“Meanwhile, global data centre investment growth has raised concerns over implications for local electricity systems, prices, emissions, and water use,” said Sicilia. “APEX provides a unique platform to identify key challenges, constraints and opportunities to support discussions in the policy and regulatory domain pertaining to both data centres and electrification.”

APEX said it will explore the intersection of AI use cases, power system constraints, and regulatory alignment, and provide members with a venue for discussion around shared challenges and emerging approaches.

Through the forum, participating organizations can learn from work already underway in other regions and sectors while finding opportunities to speed progress through more coordination, according to EPRI.

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