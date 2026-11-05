CVR Energy to buy two refineries from Marathon Petroleum

CVR Energy entered into an agreement to acquire Marathon Petroleum’s St. Paul Park, Minnesota and Mandan, North Dakota refineries.

As part of the $4.2 billion deal, CVR would also buy Marathon’s related marketing business.

“We are thrilled to deliver on our plan to strategically grow and diversify our business. We are acquiring 2 well-maintained, highly productive refineries from Marathon that have generated more than $1.1 billion of EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026. In light of current favorable market conditions, we expect the acquired business to continue to generate substantial cash flows over at least the next twelve months,” said Dane Neumann, president and CEO of CVR Energy. “Marathon has been an excellent steward of these high-quality assets, and we look forward to welcoming the hardworking employees at these facilities into the CVR Energy family.”

Here are some more details on the deal. CVR Energy would acquire:

St. Paul Park Refinery: 105,000 barrel-per-day refinery in St. Paul Park, Minnesota;

Mandan Refinery: 72,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Mandan, North Dakota; and

Marketing Business: Integrated marketing channel supplying up to 590 branded locations across the Upper Midwest and Northern Great Plains regions.

CVR Energy’s board has unanimously approved the transaction. It is still subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearance, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

The acquisition would increase CVR Energy’s crude oil throughput capacity from approximately 207,000 to approximately 384,000 barrels per day while establishing its footprint across the Upper Midwest and Northern Great Plains regions.

Further, the refineries have an average complexity of approximately 7.8. Under Marathon’s ownership, the refineries had strong operating records, averaging 98 percent utilization from 2023 to 2025, excluding turnarounds.

In addition, the marketing business is expected to introduce new distribution channels while creating a base for expansion of CVR Energy’s existing footprint. It also strengthens CVR Energy’s strategic reach and position, adding new geographies including the Upper Midwest and Northern Great Plains regions. The deal is expected to significantly enhance earnings and cash flow from operations.

“Looking ahead, with a larger and stronger asset portfolio, we believe CVR Energy is well-positioned to deliver more durable cash flow through the cycle, provide meaningful commercial and operational synergies and significant per share accretion, strengthening CVR Energy’s position while serving as a platform for future growth,” Neumann added.

CVR Energy expects to fund the transaction from a combination of $2.5 billion of committed secured debt financing, a $500 million equity commitment from its controlling shareholder, an $800 million equity investment from Trafigura US Holdings, and cash on hand. An affiliate of Trafigura is also entering into long-term commercial arrangements with CVR Energy subsidiaries.

Barclays serves as exclusive financial advisor to CVR Energy, and Vinson & Elkins and Proskauer Rose serve as legal counsel. Barclays, Wells Fargo and Mizuho are providing debt financing for a portion of the acquisition consideration.

CVR Energy, headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026.

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