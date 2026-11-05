American Electric Power creates new business unit called AEP Infrastructure

American Electric Power (AEP) has launched a new business unit called AEP Infrastructure, which focuses on building and operating energy infrastructure.

AEP Infrastructure will evaluate potential generation acquisitions to strengthen AEP’s portfolio and develop new generation resources.

AEP Infrastructure also will include AEP Energy and AEP Energy Partners, which provide energy solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, data center and wholesale customers. It will develop potential opportunities for customer-owned transmission and distribution infrastructure. In his new role, Hall will continue to oversee potential asset acquisitions and regulated commercial operations for AEP’s vertically integrated operating companies.

Greg Hall will lead the organization as president. He will continue to report to Bill Fehrman, AEP’s chairman, president and CEO.

“AEP Infrastructure builds on an already strong segment of our business and positions us to meet once-in-a-generation load growth, while delivering significant value to our stakeholders,” Fehrman said. “Under Greg’s leadership, this team will draw on its deep experience acquiring and developing energy infrastructure to respond to increasing demand and deliver for our customers.”

Among the new generation opportunities, AEP Infrastructure has proposed the acquisition of the Longview Power Plant in West Virginia. It also announced a 20-year agreement to develop a fuel cell facility for Google in Wyoming.

“AEP Infrastructure represents an exciting new chapter for our team, broadening our work to provide custom energy solutions and meet changing customer needs,” Hall said. “I look forward to this opportunity to continue to innovate and evolve our work to create value for our stakeholders.”

AEP operates and maintains the nation’s largest electric transmission system with approximately 40,000 line miles, along with more than 253,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 34,000 megawatts of generating capacity.

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