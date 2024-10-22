Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Commercial

    3 Lake County restaurants cited for high-priority violations in state inspections

    By Staff reports,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028VCb_0wGnetfn00

    You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

    Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

    For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Lake County restaurant inspections site .

    Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Lake County, Florida, for the week of Oct. 14-20, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

    For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Lake County restaurant inspection site .

    Which Lake County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

    These restaurants met all standards during their Oct. 14-20 inspections and no violations were found.

    ** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

    Which Lake County restaurants had high priority violations?

    Buffalo Wild Wings 539

    2465 S. U.S. 27, Clermont

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 17

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    26 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -10 flying insects near mop sink **Warning**
    • High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb at spigot across from handwashing sink on patio.
    • High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at mop sink faucet or on fitting/splitter added to mop sink faucet. **Repeat Violation**

    Muse Bar & Bistro

    2385 S. U.S. 27, Clermont

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 18

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    6 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

    • High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -0 ppm at bar and dish room **Repeat Violation** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-18: operator will either have fixed in 7 days or be going through plan review for removal of dishmachines. **Time Extended**

    Palermo Pizza and Italian Restaurant

    24929 CR 42, Paisley

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 17

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    1 total violation, with 1 high-priority violation

    • High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -0 ppm. **Repeat Violation** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: **Time Extended**

    What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

    Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

    How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

    If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

    Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

    What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

    Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

    A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

    An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

    An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

    A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

    This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: 3 Lake County restaurants cited for high-priority violations in state inspections

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular breakfast spot in Wildwood, Florida, cited for 19 Violations in Sumter County
    Gary Smith10 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    Mysuncoast.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    The Best Smoked Barbecue In Florida Is Hiding Inside This Hipster-Inspired Artisan Market
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail9 days ago
    Florida Among The Most Unsafe States In The Nation, According To A Recent Study
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Get cracking during Stone Crab season at these must visit restaurants
    FanSided2 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Angela Rye Tells CNN ‘White Folks’ Must Face ‘Accountability’ For ‘Not Showing Up to Save Democracy’ If Harris Doesn’t Win
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Baby girl's 'neck was broken' in Florida ICU after doctors' 'excessive force', parents allege in lawsuit
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Hotter and Drier: Florida Braces for a Potentially Record-Breaking Winter
    Uncovering Florida1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    What Happens in Florida if You Die Without a Will: Hint - It's Not Good
    Edmond Thorne6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy