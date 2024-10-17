9 things to do in Leesburg and Lake County this weekend (and after that)

Hopefully, you've cleared your psyche and yard of all things Hurricane Milton and are ready to enjoy the glorious Florida fall weather this weekend at events throughout Lake County.

This weekend, there's fun for the whole family, theatrical entertainment, bookish fun and community camaraderie to enjoy and even help others.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile

Theater critic David Warner once said, " Steve Martin made his mark as 'A Wild and Crazy Guy,' but a more accurate nickname would be the 'Wild and Brainy Guy.'"

Martin has a yen for both the comedic and surreal and pokes our brain with various philosophical conundra in his 1996 play, "Picasso at the Lapin Agile," which takes audiences to an imaginary meeting in a Paris bar in 1904 between a young Picasso and a young Einstein right before making the news with breakthroughs in their fields.

A new theater company based in Eustis is reviving Martin's play at the recently opened Hideaway Performing Arts Center, 431 Plaza Drive.

Expect clever turns of phrase and Godot-esque oneupmanship along with a cheerful dollop of mischief and French farce. The play runs Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 27, and the cast features T.E. Young , Kevin Biles, Kyle Louis Kleckner, Hadley Reyes, Noelle Richards, Nathan Miller, Elliot Sullivan, Andrew Cylc, Debbie Sussman and Mitch Bozeman. Tickets are available on the theater's website .

Discover Leesburg

On the second Friday evening of the month, Downtown Leesburg lights up with vendors, food trucks and an evening market. During Discover Leesburg, businesses stay open later and offer exclusive discounts, and for the October event (postponed due to Hurricane Milton), soulful singer-songwriter Miguel Larsen will entertain the Leesburg Town Square.

If you're starting over in your yard or garden after the storm, you can get a free plant just for spending $20 at Discover Leesburg vendor booths.

To get there, navigate to 501 W. Meadow St., Leesburg. Details about Discover Leesburg at specialevents@leesburgflorida.gov or call 352-728-9786, ext. 3255.

Lake County Walk for Freedom

In its 10th year, the Walk of Freedom calls out against 49.6 million people trapped in human trafficking worldwide, affecting men, women and children who are often hidden in plain sight. Locally, the walk gathers caring folks in Leesburg to help distribute flyers with information about local trafficking hotline numbers, victim identification strategies and how to make a report.

The Father's House Church is hosting Lake County's fourth Annual Walk Freedom at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Expect to see hundreds of residents joining thousands of others in locations across the U.S., in A21 ’s 10th annual awareness and fundraising event at Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 U.S. 441, Leesburg. To participate in the Lake County Walk for Freedom or take part in the online Walk for Freedom Challenge, visit a21.org/lakecounty . For more information, visit A21.org or follow facebook.com/WalkForFreedomLakeCountyFL.

Eustis Fall Festival

Eustis' biggest fall event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. It’s a full day of bounce houses, vendors, costume contests for kids and local retail and services booths at around 100 or more, we're told.

Dress up and register for the costume contest at the city tent. The contest will start with the wee ones at 10:30 a.m. There will also be an inflatable corn maze and "several of everyone's Hollywood favorites" will show up at 11 a.m. to walk the red carpet and will stick around for photos. Takes place at Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, downtown Eustis. Details: eustis.org .

Rocktoberfest to rock 'The Seaplane Capital'

The city of Tavares presents its annual Rocktoberfestfeaturing theMonster Splash Seaplane Fly-In from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Wooton Park, 100 E Ruby St.

The event entertains with live bands, seaplane competitions, food trucks and vendors. Admission is free . Seaplanes fly in from all over to participate in flying competitions, such as the "Pumpkin Drop" contest. While the pilots compete, pumpkin decorating kits and candy will be dispersed to the first 100 kids at the pilot registration tent.

The seaplane flying contests are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and a pilot and spectator meet & greet with photo opportunities will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

As far as the "rock" in Rocktoberfest goes, you can expect to time-travel from 1980s arena rock to 1970s classic rock with The Atomic Punks (a Van Halen tribute band), Switch, Brother Brownlow and Duplicity. Check out the event's Facebook page for details and updates.

Autumn Harvest & Lake County Literary Fest in Clermont

Celebrate the cooler weather strolling through the historic Downtown Clermont Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, by browsing and partaking of 150 food and retail vendors, grooving to live music, taking the kids to romp in a KidsZone and showing off getups in costume contests for humans and pets. Navigate to 752 Montrose St. if you're not familiar with the area. Details and updates at facebook.com/clermontmainstreet .

In conjunction with the event, Central Florida authors have been invited to share their books and stories with the community during the Downtown Harvest Festival at Sunshine Book Co., 647 Lake Ave., Clermont, in the quaint historic home-turned-shop's backyard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: facebook.com/sunshinebookco .

Amber Brooke & Great Scott Farms fall fests

For something fun to do with the fam, head to Eustis for the Amber Brooke Fall Festival Opening Weekend, the farm’s most anticipated event of the year. Partake of food truck grub, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch (extra admission price) and sunflower fields. Fun activities include a bubble barn, jump pads, games, amusements and a variety of barnyard critters. $15. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 36111 County Road 44, Eustis. amberbrookefarms.com.

Get lost in a corn maze, challenge gravity on the jump pillow or glide down the Super Slide. Little ones can romp on the Castle Playground or the whole family or even couples (no PDA, please; kids will be there) can hop aboard the hay rides. A pumpkin patch helps bring the fall feels even if the temperatures don't. Continues weekends 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 24 at 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora. Details and tickets: 352-383-6900, visitgreatscott.com/fall-festival .

A look ahead ...

Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market is back. The market will be held every Tuesday starting Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, 250 Rolling Acres Road. The opening day will feature live music by blues guitarist Bobby Blackmon, performing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 50 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, cheeses, breads, local honey, arts, crafts and more. Email market@ladylake.org for more information.

'Moonlight Stroll' at Lone Oak Cemetery

For the past 11 years, Leesburg's historic cemetery has invited storytellers for the annual Moonlight Stroll to represent founding family members and other prominent figures in Lake County's oldest memorial park. "Walking the rows of tombstones is like reading a virtual 'Who’s Who in Leesburg History,' " said past DC writer Rick Reed . This year's stroll begins at 5:30 p.m. at 306 Thomas Ave., Leesburg. Check the cemetery's Facebook page for updates.

Lou Gramm and the Lou All-Stars

Do you want to know what love is? Original Foreigner lead-singer Lou Gramm wants to show you when he stops in Mount Dora with former members of Foreigner and other exceptional backup players. Rock out 1970s-arena style at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Mount Dora Music Hall. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com .

Mount Dora Craft Fair

Ranked No. 1 "All Time Favorite Craft Festival in America" in 2021 by Sunshine Artist Magazine in their 50th-anniversary edition, Mount Dora's annual craft fair features more than 400 exhibitors from Lake County and across the nation. Takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, throughout historic downtown Mount Dora. Details: mtdoracraftfair.com .

Trick or Treat on Leesburg's Main Street

Kick off your Halloween weekend with a spooktacular evening of fun and frights at Trick or Treat on Main St. The fun takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The fun is headquartered at the Towne Square, 501 W. Main St., Leesburg. Parents can dress up with the kids and stroll through downtown Leesburg as local businesses hand out treats. A map will help you find the best candy spots. More info at LeesburgFlorida.gov .

