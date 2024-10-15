Open in App
    One Lake County restaurant cited for high-priority violation in state inspection

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028VCb_0w7HIDdF00

    You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

    Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

    For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Lake County restaurant inspections site .

    Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Lake County, Florida, for the week of Oct. 7-13, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

    For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Lake County restaurant inspection site .

    Which Lake County restaurants did not pass the first inspection?

    Ramshackle Cafe

    1317 N. 14th St., Leesburg

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    1 total violation, with 1 high-priority violation

    • High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -0 ppm. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-08: **Time Extended**

    What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

    Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

    How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

    If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

    Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

    What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

    Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

    A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

    An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

    An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

    A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

    This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: One Lake County restaurant cited for high-priority violation in state inspection

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Coleen
    1d ago
    Ramshackle used to be great! What happened?!?!?
    Deb Marion
    1d ago
    Seems sort of odd to me. Ramshackle has done very well with previous own but now it has new owners and they are having issues.
    View all comments
