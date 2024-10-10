Live updates on Thursday: How did Lake and Sumter counties fare?

(This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

Hurricane Milton roared across Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday, with high winds, rain and storm surge. In Lake and Sumter counties thousands of customers lost power. Stay tuned here for the latest updates on Thursday.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 92,361 customers were without power in Lake County. That's 45.5% of all accounts.

In Sumter County, 18,197 customers were without power. That's 17.9% of all accounts.

A look back at how Lake County fared in the storm.

As of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 102,918 customers were without power in Lake County. That's 50.7% of all accounts.

In Sumter County, 19,833 customers were without power. That's 19.5% of all accounts.

The Department of Environmental Protection has reported a sewage water spill of approximately 1,925,000 gallons with 200,000 gallons recovered at 628 N. Canal St. Thursday morning. Hurricane Milton caused flooding in the surrounding area, causing a backup generator power to short out when the automatic transfer switch closed the generator breaker. Lime solvent has been applied at the Leesburg Wastewater Treatment plant.

Mount Dora strongly encourages all residents to remain indoors, the city's spokesperson said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

Power outages : 53.76% of the electric utility customers are without power. As of early Thursday morning, wind conditions were too unsafe for crews to begin restoration efforts.

Road washouts : The intersection at Wolf Branch Road between Timberlake Drive and Round Lake Road has one lane that's completely washed out. Britt Road near Future Farm Road is washed out, and Round Lake Road and Wolf Branch Road are flooded and starting to wash out.

Downed trees and road blockages :

Grandview between 10th & 11th Avenue - Partial Blockage

Baker Street & 10th Avenue

Sylvan Drive & Heim Road

Lincoln Avenue & N Rhodes Street

1st Ave & Groveland Road

1st Avenue & Pinecrest Road

11th Avenue & Tremain Street - Partial Blockage

Normandy Blvd & Northside Drive

1812 Overlook Drive

Dorset Drive & Wardell Street

Simpson Avenue & 11th Avenue

Alexander Avenue & 8th Avenue

Baker Street & 11th Avenue

Flooded roads :

Old Eustis Road

Clayton Street & 1st Avenue

Highland Street & 9th Avenue

Old Hwy 441 & Lucerne Drive

Round Lake Road

State Road 46

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Sumter County’s Building Services will be available on Thursday via phone only at 352-689-4400 for those needing assistance submitting emergency permit services due to the storm.

Permit applications can still be submitted online . Building Services will reopen for in-person assistance at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at The Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood. Customers may also text questions or requests for information to 352-282-0573.

All of Sumter's emergency shelters remain open except for the fairgrounds, which is full.

South Sumter High School, 706 N. Main St., Bushnell has 172 occupants and 41 pets.

Webster Elementary School, 349 S. Market Blvd., Webster has 65 occupants and 14 pets.

Special Needs Shelter at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood has 63 occupants and 11 pets.

The Oxford Assembly of God, 12114 US-301. Oxford is a privately run shelter that has 112 occupants and 10 pets.

Center Hill Community Center, 74 S. Virginia Ave., Center Hill, has 17 occupants and four pets

Lake-Sumter State College will remain closed on Friday, Oct. 11.

The Leesburg campus does not have power. Designated essential personnel will return to campus on Friday to begin recovery efforts. Additional updates will be sent through the LSSC Alert system, email, social media, and lssc.edu/storm .

Lake County public schools are closed the rest of the week for students.

In Sumter County, schools will be closed today, Thursday and Friday.

In Lake County, Tuesday was an early release day with schools closed Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, Oct. 11, is a pre-scheduled student day off and a teacher planning day. Teachers may work from home or at their school site on Friday if it’s safe for them to do so.

More at lake.k12.fl.us for Lake County. For Sumter, call 352-793-2315.

As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 116,378 customers were without power in Lake County. That's 57.4% of all accounts.

In Sumter County, 20,275 customers were without power. That's 20% of all accounts.

As of 1 a.m. Thursday, 65,484 power outages had been reported in Lake County. That's 32.3% of all accounts in the county. In Sumter County there were 18,294 outages reported. That's 18% of all accounts.

If you have an emergency, call 911. "Some mobile providers may experience a degradation in service due to Hurricane Milton," county government says in a news release. "We encourage citizens to call before text, but know you can text Sumter County to report both non-life threatening situations and to reach 911."

To report downed trees and other non-emergency storm matters, call the Sumter County Citizens Information Center, which is staffed 24/7, at 352-689-4400 or by texting 352-282-0573.

Sumter County is under a flash flood warning until 2:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Milton was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Siesta Key. Here's a recap of the storm's path.

