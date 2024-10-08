7 Lake County restaurants cited for high-priority violations in state inspections

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Lake County, Florida, for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Lake County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Sept. 30-Oct. 6 inspections and no violations were found.

Which Lake County restaurants had high priority violations?

989 S. U.S. 27/441, Lady Lake

Routine Inspection on Oct. 3

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

8 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. 0 ppm. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -Raw chorizo over salsa. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

100 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora

Routine Inspection on Oct. 1

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

16 total violations, with 5 high-priority violations

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. - rice prepared day prior 47° -Operator discarded. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. - raw chicken stored over raw pork in reach in cooler **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. ; raw salmon (48F - Cold Holding); cooked fish (49F - Cold Holding); raw sausage (50F - Cold Holding); cooked ribs (50F - Cold Holding); cooked carrots (50F - Cold Holding); raw bacon (50F - Cold Holding); shredded chicken (50F - Cold Holding); pot pie filling (50F - Cold Holding); white rice (50F - Cold Holding); yellow rice (50F - Cooling); sliced ham (48F - Cold Holding); sliced turkey (48F - Cold Holding); sliced chicken (49F - Cold Holding) **Warning**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. - spray bottle of cleaner and stainless cleaner stored over clean utensils in dish area. **Corrected On-Site**

2385 S. U.S. 27, Clermont

Routine Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

24 total violations, with 7 high-priority violations

High Priority - Date marked combined ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days of preparing/opening the earliest ready-to-eat time/temperature for safety ingredient. See stop sale. -Avocado sauce, garlic pasta, chimichurri sauce, marinara, red pepper sauce, Jalea sauce, Huacana sauce, golden sauce.

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -0 ppm at bar and dish room **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -raw tuna over cooked ground beef in walk in cooler. -raw shell eggs behind fresh garlic/oil in reach in cooler.

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. -raw chicken over raw beef in reach in freezer located inside walk in cooler. -raw beef over raw fish in reach in freezer located inside walk in cooler. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. -Avocado sauce, garlic pasta, chimichurri sauce, marinara, red pepper sauce, Jalea sauce, Huacana sauce, golden sauce. Operator discarded.

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. -sushi rice (78F - Cold Holding), in kitchen on cook line. Held more than four hours per operator.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -sushi rice (78F - Cold Holding), in kitchen on cook line. Held more than four hours per operator. Operator discarded.

24929 CR 42, Paisley

Routine Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

11 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -0 ppm. **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. -Cook preparing subs with bare hands. Operator coached. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. -Raw Philly meat over pita bread in reach in freezer. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -Raw Philly meat over pasta. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**

1317 N. 14th St., Leesburg

Routine Inspection on Oct. 3

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

14 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. -0 ppm. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -Raw Philly meat not separate from cheese. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Beef patties 48f, Fish 49f, Chicken 49f. -Eggs 47f, Cut tomato 47f, Pico 47. -Chicken wings 47f, Sour cream 56f, Cut lettuce 52f. Less than 4 hours. Advised to rapid chill. Manager added ice. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. -Beef patties, chicken breast. **Corrected On-Site**

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on Oct. 2

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

12 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -raw chicken over cooked crawfish **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -macaroni and cheese (52F - Cold Holding); lobster salad (55F - Cold Holding)30 minutes later was 51 F, held less than four hours per operator. gumbo (44F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (52F - Cold Holding), rechecked 30 minutes, was 49FOperator obtained ice to cool down. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: 7 Lake County restaurants cited for high-priority violations in state inspections