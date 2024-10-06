Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Commercial

    Leesburg senior widow allegedly scammed by lucrative power-of-attorney scheme

    By Julie Garisto, Leesburg Daily Commercial,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tu1Kb_0vwEvfvE00

    (This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

    LEESBURG — Many distressed adults take years off from their careers and social lives to care for parents and loved ones, barely getting by, and then others prey on lonely elderly people for financial gain.

    Unfortunately, the latter seems to have happened once again.

    A press release from the state attorney general's office says a Leesburg woman reaped $350,000 using power of attorney over her older, widowed neighbor.

    A Leesburg Police Department investigation, assisted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Senior Protection Team, alleges that Kimberly Bitting obtained power of attorney over a neighbor — a senior widow.

    Bitting is charged with three counts of elderly exploitation/more than $50,000, a first-degree felony, and one count of organized fraud/more than $50,000, also a first-degree felony.

    According to the state attorney general's office, Bitting unlawfully used the authority to issue checks from the victim’s accounts to her account.

    The report says she falsified checks to two cohorts as payments for caregiving and other work not performed — and she bought two parcels of land and issued checks to accounts belonging to co-defendants Lara Larsen and Ashton Silvis.

    “Three women, pretending to be concerned caregivers, took advantage of their neighbor, a grieving senior widow, by abusing power of attorney to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars," a media release reads.

    According to the investigation, Bitting had been communicating with the widow for 18 months, unlawfully using her power of attorney to issue checks from the victim’s accounts to Bitting’s personal accounts and those of the co-defendants.

    Silvis is charged with one count of organized fraud more than $20,000 but less than $50,000, a second-degree felony. Larsen is charged with one count of organized fraud less than $20,000, a third-degree felony. All defendants are also charged with one count of cashing or depositing an item with intent to defraud, a third-degree felony.

    The alleged ringleader falsely framed the checks to Silvis and Larsen as payments for caregiving and other work not performed. Bitting, the state attorney general's office said, also purchased two parcels of land using the victim’s funds. The investigation determined that the defendants stole approximately $350,000 from the victim’s accounts.

    "Older Floridians should be able to rely on those close to them in times of hardship and not worry about being exploited," Moody's spokesperson said.

    Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Taylor Chatting is cross-sworn as an assistant state attorney for the case.

    Bitting has pleaded not guilty, according to a court filing. Ben Boylston, a criminal attorney based in Tavares, has signed on as Bitting's defense attorney. When asked if he already knew his client, he said yes, but he refrained from explaining how long or under what context.

    "We're still in the early stages of this, so I would ask everyone to reserve judgment because when the facts come out, I'm confident that Ms. Bitting is going to be exonerated," he said.

    Larsen and Silvis also have pleaded not guilty, according to court filings. Their attorneys couldn't be reached by press time.

    Protect yourself and loved ones from fraud

    In 2023, the FBI reported that more than 101,000 people ages 60 and older filed complaints of elder fraud, an 11% increase from the previous year.

    The AARP recommends several tips to avoid power of attorney fraud, including:

    • Be proactive: Talk to loved ones about how to protect themselves from scams, and consider naming a financial power of attorney.
    • Secure documents: Keep sensitive documents like tax returns, bank statements, and passports out of sight.
    • Be aware of relationships: Pay attention to the relationships in an older person's life, and be wary of anyone who pressures them financially or discourages contact with family and friends.
    • Report abuse: If you suspect financial abuse, report it to your local police or Sheriff, or even to 911.
    • Use a prepaid debit card: Consider using a prepaid debit card with spending limits, and set up alerts for purchases and withdrawal attempts.
    • Use a tech service: Consider using a tech service that monitors multiple accounts for suspicious activity.
    • Use a bonded agency: If you need in-home help, consider using a bonded agency that screens caregivers and can take action if theft occurs.
    • Notify financial institutions: Let your loved one's financial institution know if there's a change in lifestyle, such as hiring in-home help.

    If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of elder fraud, file a complaint at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov .

    This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Leesburg senior widow allegedly scammed by lucrative power-of-attorney scheme

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom left her child alone with her boyfriend several days before the boy started having stomach issues, only to realize that the man had severely injured the child because he felt the need to discipline him
    Shreveport Magazine4 days ago
    Florida Governor DeSantis urges these 35 counties to prepare for Tropical Storm Milton
    Gary Smith1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA48 minutes ago
    West-central Florida faces greatest hurricane threat in more than 100 years
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady18 hours ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute21 minutes ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz18 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Group files with Supreme Court to challenge CA's authority over national vehicle emission standards
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy