Leesburg senior widow allegedly scammed by lucrative power-of-attorney scheme

LEESBURG — Many distressed adults take years off from their careers and social lives to care for parents and loved ones, barely getting by, and then others prey on lonely elderly people for financial gain.

Unfortunately, the latter seems to have happened once again.

A press release from the state attorney general's office says a Leesburg woman reaped $350,000 using power of attorney over her older, widowed neighbor.

A Leesburg Police Department investigation, assisted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Senior Protection Team, alleges that Kimberly Bitting obtained power of attorney over a neighbor — a senior widow.

Bitting is charged with three counts of elderly exploitation/more than $50,000, a first-degree felony, and one count of organized fraud/more than $50,000, also a first-degree felony.

According to the state attorney general's office, Bitting unlawfully used the authority to issue checks from the victim’s accounts to her account.

The report says she falsified checks to two cohorts as payments for caregiving and other work not performed — and she bought two parcels of land and issued checks to accounts belonging to co-defendants Lara Larsen and Ashton Silvis.

“Three women, pretending to be concerned caregivers, took advantage of their neighbor, a grieving senior widow, by abusing power of attorney to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars," a media release reads.

According to the investigation, Bitting had been communicating with the widow for 18 months, unlawfully using her power of attorney to issue checks from the victim’s accounts to Bitting’s personal accounts and those of the co-defendants.

Silvis is charged with one count of organized fraud more than $20,000 but less than $50,000, a second-degree felony. Larsen is charged with one count of organized fraud less than $20,000, a third-degree felony. All defendants are also charged with one count of cashing or depositing an item with intent to defraud, a third-degree felony.

The alleged ringleader falsely framed the checks to Silvis and Larsen as payments for caregiving and other work not performed. Bitting, the state attorney general's office said, also purchased two parcels of land using the victim’s funds. The investigation determined that the defendants stole approximately $350,000 from the victim’s accounts.

"Older Floridians should be able to rely on those close to them in times of hardship and not worry about being exploited," Moody's spokesperson said.

Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Taylor Chatting is cross-sworn as an assistant state attorney for the case.

Bitting has pleaded not guilty, according to a court filing. Ben Boylston, a criminal attorney based in Tavares, has signed on as Bitting's defense attorney. When asked if he already knew his client, he said yes, but he refrained from explaining how long or under what context.

"We're still in the early stages of this, so I would ask everyone to reserve judgment because when the facts come out, I'm confident that Ms. Bitting is going to be exonerated," he said.

Larsen and Silvis also have pleaded not guilty, according to court filings. Their attorneys couldn't be reached by press time.

Protect yourself and loved ones from fraud

In 2023, the FBI reported that more than 101,000 people ages 60 and older filed complaints of elder fraud, an 11% increase from the previous year.

The AARP recommends several tips to avoid power of attorney fraud, including:

Be proactive: Talk to loved ones about how to protect themselves from scams, and consider naming a financial power of attorney.

Secure documents: Keep sensitive documents like tax returns, bank statements, and passports out of sight.

Be aware of relationships: Pay attention to the relationships in an older person's life, and be wary of anyone who pressures them financially or discourages contact with family and friends.

Report abuse: If you suspect financial abuse, report it to your local police or Sheriff, or even to 911.

Use a prepaid debit card: Consider using a prepaid debit card with spending limits, and set up alerts for purchases and withdrawal attempts.

Use a tech service: Consider using a tech service that monitors multiple accounts for suspicious activity.

Use a bonded agency: If you need in-home help, consider using a bonded agency that screens caregivers and can take action if theft occurs.

Notify financial institutions: Let your loved one's financial institution know if there's a change in lifestyle, such as hiring in-home help.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of elder fraud, file a complaint at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov .

