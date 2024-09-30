Open in App
    🚨 Reward for information about shooting

    By Julie Garisto, Leesburg Daily Commercial,

    2 days ago

    🎤Good Tuesday to you all,

    Vice presidential candidates Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz will exchange words in a debate Tuesday night.

    The Minnesota governor and U.S. senator from Ohio have already traded barbs, with Walz calling Vance " weird " and Vance accusing Walz of stolen valor.

    The debate brings back memories of past VP debates. My top-of-mind memory comes from 1988, when U.S. Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, from Texas — the Democratic VP candidate/Gov. Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts' running mate — landed a legendary zinger at President George H.W. Bush's running mate, Dan Quayle .

    ⛽Suspects at large in gas station shooting at Leesburg Citgo

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08m8XO_0vpIY4Dg00

    Leesburg Police officers responded to a shooting at the Citgo gas station, 2101 W. Main St., about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, that has left an 87-year-old man seriously injured.

    As of Monday morning, the victim remained in critical condition. His name hasn't been released to the media because next of kin have not yet been found and notified.

    On arrival, officers discovered that three suspects approached a vehicle. Two suspects were on the passenger side while another approached the driver. Read more.

    📰More news you should know

    🌀 Were you or a loved one affected by Helene? Here's a step-by-step guide for seeking disaster assistance with FEMA .

    💰 When does the minimum wage in Florida go up again? It just did .

    📭Tuesday Mailbag: This just in from our inbox

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dU9Ng_0vpIY4Dg00

    Re: Community Giving Celebration

    From: Aaron Sanders

    The Addition Financial Foundation delivered big checks and even bigger smiles today to 10 Central Florida nonprofit organizations during their third annual Community Giving Celebration at the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus. The Foundation donated a total of $175,000 in unrestricted funds to a wide-ranging group of local nonprofits making an impact in the community.

    Ten organizations make up the 2024 Community Giving Class: Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida, Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center, Inspire of Central Florida, Kick Off for Kids, Lake County Sheriff’s Charities, Nuevo Sendero, Pet Rescue by Judy, TGI – The Greatest Investment Girls Empowerment Program, United Against Poverty and Vision of Flight.

    In addition to the grant awards, the Foundation provides year-round support to all the nonprofits in the Community Giving Class through volunteering events, free access to the Addition Financial community room, and free informational workshops on topics including media relations, fundraising, and grant writing.

    Response: Thanks, Aaron. So encouraged to read this.

    This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: 🚨 Reward for information about shooting

