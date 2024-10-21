Open in App
    Halloween Observed in City of Douglas on October 31

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQQrp_0wFmnSHn00
    Photo byCity of Douglas

    Trick-or-treating in the city limits of Douglas will be different this year. With remnants and debris left from Hurricane Helene, parents should decide whether an area is safe for trick-or-treating prior to venturing into neighborhoods. The City of Douglas urges parents to consider attending the trunk-or-treat events happening in the community. Many churches and businesses are offering trick-or-trunk and other fall activities. The VisitDouglasCoffeeCountyGA Facebook page has a list of Halloween events taking place.

    “Some neighborhoods that are trick-or-treat favorites are not safe this year due to the debris left by Hurricane Helene,” says Mayor Tony Paulk. “When deciding where to trick or treat this year, parents need to use caution in neighborhoods that are thick with debris and downed trees.”

    It is strongly urged not to trick-or-treat in neighborhoods severely damaged by Hurricane Helene.

    If parents decide to go door-to-door trick-or-treating with their children, it should take place between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. or before dark on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The City of Douglas and Douglas Police Department ask that parents do not allow their kids to be out past 8:00 pm or dark in neighborhoods. Since areas are still trying to recover from Hurricane Helene, please be aware of the potential hazards to trick-or-treaters, such as downed power lines, debris, and hazardous generators.

    While trick-or-treating, please be mindful of yard debris, which could contain large limbs, tree roots, glass, tin, and other building-type supplies; standing water; downed powerlines; large holes left from falling trees or the removal of trees; unattended generators.

    Other safety tips are:

    • Wear bright, reflective clothing and a costume that doesn't restrict your vision. You may also consider adding reflective tape to child’s costume or treat bag.
    • Stick to well-lit neighborhoods and homes with their porch lights on. Walk on the sidewalk, and only cross the street at intersections or crosswalks.
    • Avoid walking or running in the street. Children should not run from parked cars or across lawns where storm debris, large limbs, uprooted trees, cleanup equipment, furniture, or clotheslines could pose dangers.
    • If you see anything suspicious, notify the police.
    • Make sure your child has a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape on their costumes to be more visible to motorists.
    • Kids should go only to homes where the residents are known and where the outside lights are on as a sign of welcome.
    • Warn children not to eat any treats until an adult has examined them carefully for evidence of tampering. Carefully examine any toys or novelty items received by trick-or-treaters who are under three years of age. Do not allow young children to have any items that have small components, could separate, and that are small enough to present a choking hazard. Watch candy intake because too much candy can cause stomach aches and indigestion.

    Homeowners participating in candy distribution are urged to sit at the end of their driveways so that children will not trip over any hazards in their yards or debris. Homeowners should turn porch lights on and try to illuminate their yard as much as possible. Lights, decorations, and porch lights should be turned off at 8 pm as a way to discourage late trick-or-treating. If not distributing candy, homeowners should turn off their porch lights. Drivers should be extremely cautious and are urged not to impede the flow of traffic on neighborhood streets. Also, motorists are advised not to impede traffic flow by parking vehicles on public streets. The Police Department also asks drivers not to park on the grass and in the yards of homeowners. Motorists may be cited for violations. Halloween participants are asked to show courtesy and respect to neighborhoods.

    If homeowners are expecting trick-or-treaters, they should remove anything that could be an obstacle from lawns, steps, and porches. Candlelit jack-o'-lanterns should be kept away from landings and doorsteps where costumes could brush against the flame. Indoor jack-o'-lanterns should be kept away from curtains, decorations, and other furnishings that could be ignited. As a precaution, prior to trick or treating, parents may wish to go to the GBI sex offender website, https://state.sor.gbi.ga.gov/sort_public to be familiar with the residences of registered sex offenders.

    The VisitDouglasCoffeeCountyGA Facebook page has a list of Halloween events taking place. The below list (as of 10-21-2024) does not include all Trunk or Treat events taking place this year in our community.

    • October 27 - Fall Festival, 625 S. Gaskin Avenue, Farmers Market, 2pm-7pm
    • October 28 – Carter Home Center, 115 Bowens Mill Rd. SE, 6pm-8pm
    • October 30 – Trick My Trunk, The Sanctuary, 714 Waldroup Ave., 6-7:30pm
    • October 31
      • Walmart Distribution, 1401 W. Baker Hwy., 5:00pm-6:30pm
      • Lakeside Senior Living, 1025 N. Chester Avenue, 5:30pm
      • Paulk Plaza, 909 S. Gaskin Avenue, 6pm-9pm
      • The Therapy Tree, 618 Bowens Mill Rd SW, 6:00pm
      • Vista Park Rehabilitation, 1319 Ocilla Rd., 6pm

    Attributions: City of Douglas


