Dahlonega’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and leading teams.

Here are a few strong openings worth a look:

Employer: Gold City Health and Rehab

Gold City Health and Rehab Location: Dahlonega, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (nursing leadership role)

Other (nursing leadership role) Pay: $28.50 – $34.00 per hour

Lead the floor as an LPN Charge Nurse, supervising staff, coordinating daily care, and working closely with a multidisciplinary team. This role is a good fit if you have strong clinical skills, like mentoring others, and want steady hours with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Gold City Health and Rehab

Gold City Health and Rehab Location: Dahlonega, GA (in person, 222 Moores Drive if applying on-site)

(in person, 222 Moores Drive if applying on-site) Type: Other

Other Pay: $17.00 – $20.50 per hour

Hands-on role helping residents with daily living, meals, and activities in a long-term care setting. Standout perks include updated pay scale, birthday pay, referral bonus, shift differentials, paid orientation, PTO, 401(k), and health benefits. Must have an active Georgia CNA certification.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Dahlonega, GA (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time (BCBA; BCaBA roles also available)

(BCBA; BCaBA roles also available) Pay: Competitive; salary transparency via online estimator

BCBA- and BCaBA-owned ABA organization focused on autism and behavioral support, with flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) with match, CEUs, and mentorship. Ideal if you want clinical autonomy, growth, and a mix of home, school, and community work.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.