💻 Dahlgren, VA IT Jobs – Multiple TS/SCI & Secret Roles $75K–$200K

Dahlgren’s tech scene is buzzing with cleared IT and software roles, most tied to Navy and defense work. If you’ve got a clearance (or can get one), there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Zachary Piper Solutions Location: On-site, Dahlgren, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $120,000 + full benefits

+ full benefits Clearance: Active TS/SCI or eligibility

Work hands-on with Cisco ISE and Forescout to lock down government networks and enforce device compliance. Great fit if you have 4+ years in cybersecurity, DoD 8140 certs (like Security+), and want to support mission-critical defense systems.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Zachary Piper Solutions Location: On-site, Dahlgren, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $140,000 + full benefits

+ full benefits Clearance: TS/SCI eligibility (incl. SAP)

Design and build AWS-based apps, ETL pipelines, and AI-enabled solutions for national security missions. Ideal if you have 3+ years in software/cloud/data engineering, experience with ETL, AWS, and languages like R and Ruby.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Zachary Piper Solutions Location: On-site, Dahlgren, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $190,000 – $200,000 + full benefits

+ full benefits Clearance: TS/SCI eligibility

Lead enterprise Power Platform solutions (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Dataverse) for defense missions. Best for a senior low-code pro with advanced Power Platform experience and a PL-series Microsoft cert (PL-100/300/400/500/900) ready to drive digital transformation.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Location: Dahlgren, VA (NSWCDD)

Dahlgren, VA (NSWCDD) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $80,000

Clearance: Ability to obtain and maintain Top Secret

Support a Research, Development, Test & Evaluation program with Windows 11, O365, ACAS, and hardware/software troubleshooting. Good match if you have 3+ years IT experience, DoD 8570/8140 IAT II cert (e.g., Security+), and enjoy hands-on user support.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Location: Dahlgren, VA

Dahlgren, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 – $100,000

Clearance: Active Secret

Dig into Navy ERP and Working Capital Fund data using SQL and Cognos to build reports, dashboards, and troubleshoot data issues. Great for someone with 5+ years data/DB/reporting experience and interest in DoD financial data.

Employer: SimVentions (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: On-site, Dahlgren, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $79,000 – $110,000 (projected range)

(projected range) Clearance: Active Secret

Build middleware that connects a Python UI to a C++ backend for a Navy program, working in Linux with Python, C++, Bash, and MySQL/MariaDB. Nice early-career role if you have 3+ years dev experience and want hands-on, mission-focused work.

Employer: SimVentions (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: On-site, Dahlgren, VA (secure lab)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,790 – $133,080 (projected range)

(projected range) Clearance: Active Top Secret with ability to obtain CI Polygraph

Administer and secure Linux-based systems in a classified environment, aligning with Navy and NGA requirements. Good fit if you hold IAT Level II, have strong Linux admin + cybersecurity skills, and can work fully on-site.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for related roles and like to grow talent over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.