📅 Dagsboro Christmas Parade & Road Closures on Dec. 8

The Town of Dagsboro is bringing back its 13th Annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 8.

Parade start: 7 p.m.

Lineup for participants: 5:30 p.m. at Indian River High School (rear entrance)

at Route: Up South Main Street, left on Main Street, ending at Clayton Street

Road closures (6:45–9 p.m.) will affect access to:

Main Street from Iron Branch Rd, Warrington St, Cannon St, Church St, Piney Neck Rd, Shady Creek Ln, Canal St, Main St Extended

from Iron Branch Rd, Warrington St, Cannon St, Church St, Piney Neck Rd, Shady Creek Ln, Canal St, Main St Extended Clayton Street near the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department from Sussex St, Swamp Rd, Hazzard St, Lingo St, Railroad Ave, Dagsworthy Blvd

near the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department from Sussex St, Swamp Rd, Hazzard St, Lingo St, Railroad Ave, Dagsworthy Blvd Vines Creek Road to Main St from Armory Rd, Ward Ln, Chapel Ln

Parking: Side streets before Main St intersections, the gravel lot before the railroad tracks on Clayton Street, and the lot across from the Dagsboro Fire Department.

Expect 70+ parade participants, including local floats, car clubs, fire departments, law enforcement, Little Miss Georgetown 2027, bands, cheerleaders, a choir, and Santa Claus. Food and drinks will be sold by food trucks and local businesses.

For donors, participants, vendors, and sponsors, visit https://dagsboro.delaware.gov/town-events/.