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📅 Dagsboro Christmas Parade & road closures on Dec. 8
📅 Dagsboro Christmas Parade & Road Closures on Dec. 8
The Town of Dagsboro is bringing back its 13th Annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 8.
- Parade start: 7 p.m.
- Lineup for participants: 5:30 p.m. at Indian River High School (rear entrance)
- Route: Up South Main Street, left on Main Street, ending at Clayton Street
Road closures (6:45–9 p.m.) will affect access to:
- Main Street from Iron Branch Rd, Warrington St, Cannon St, Church St, Piney Neck Rd, Shady Creek Ln, Canal St, Main St Extended
- Clayton Street near the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department from Sussex St, Swamp Rd, Hazzard St, Lingo St, Railroad Ave, Dagsworthy Blvd
- Vines Creek Road to Main St from Armory Rd, Ward Ln, Chapel Ln
Parking: Side streets before Main St intersections, the gravel lot before the railroad tracks on Clayton Street, and the lot across from the Dagsboro Fire Department.
Expect 70+ parade participants, including local floats, car clubs, fire departments, law enforcement, Little Miss Georgetown 2027, bands, cheerleaders, a choir, and Santa Claus. Food and drinks will be sold by food trucks and local businesses.
For donors, participants, vendors, and sponsors, visit https://dagsboro.delaware.gov/town-events/.
More Info: Dagsboro Parade Returns December 8th - Town of Dag...
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