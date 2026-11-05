🏥 Dacula, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Vet Roles

Dacula’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from human behavioral health to animal care. If you’re in the medical or vet world and live nearby, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC (Promises Behavioral Health)

Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC (Promises Behavioral Health) Location: Dacula, GA

Type: PRN / Internship

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, group, and family therapy in a residential addiction and mental health setting, with a focus on weekends. Great fit if you have a Master’s or PhD and are LPC, LCSW, LMFT, or intern status, and want hands-on work with co-occurring disorders using CBT, DBT, and family systems.

Employer: Advanced Recovery Systems

Advanced Recovery Systems Location: Dacula, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in a residential treatment facility for adults with co-occurring diagnoses. You’ll monitor clients, document behaviors, help with vitals and meds, and run non-clinical groups, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital

Location: Dacula, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $20–$30/hour

Hands-on vet tech role supporting exams, surgery, lab work, X-rays, and critical care for small animals. Offers 401(k) matching, PTO, flexible schedule, CE credits, license reimbursement, and retirement plan; must hold a Georgia vet tech license.

Employer: Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital

Location: Dacula, GA 30019

Type: Not stated (in-person, day shift)

Not stated (in-person, day shift) Salary: $16–$21/hour

Support vets with restraint, blood draws, IV catheters, surgery prep and monitoring, lab work, and kennel care in a fast-paced clinic. Requires 3+ years vet assistant experience, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and duties can change, and you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.