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🎁 Free Items Around Cypress — Storage, Kids’ Gear & More
Cypress neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re looking to organize, decorate, or grab something fun for the kids, here are a few worth a look.
IKEA White 12-Cube Storage Organizer
Item: IKEA white 12-cube storage organizer
Condition: Spacious organizer; good for baskets, books, or office supplies
Details: 12 cubes, tall unit, neutral white color that fits most rooms
Great for: Home or office storage, kids’ rooms, craft rooms, or entryways
Location: The Cove–Bridgeland, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Only 1 Year 7 Months Old Safety 1st Convertible Car Seat
Item: Safety 1st convertible car seat
Condition: Described as 1 year 7 months old
Details: Gray seat with five-point harness and two cup holders
Great for: Families needing an extra seat for a second car or grandparents’ car
Location: Hidden Creek, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Cream and Teal Cruiser Bicycle
Item: Cream and teal cruiser bicycle
Details: Comes with front basket, rear rack, and kickstand
Great for: Easy rides around the neighborhood or quick trips to nearby parks
Location: Hidden Creek, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Paw Patrol Kids' Tricycle
Item: Paw Patrol kids’ tricycle
Details: 12-inch colorful Paw Patrol–themed trike, sized for young kids
Great for: First bike for toddlers and preschoolers who love Paw Patrol
Location: Lone Oak Village, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Autumn Paper Decor+
Item: Autumn paper decor and fall extras
Condition: Used fall decorations being cleared out
Includes:
- Pumpkin-themed mat
- Canister
- Plastic pumpkins
- Assorted fall cut-out decor
Great for: Seasonal decorating on a budget, classrooms, or party decor
Location: Villages of Cypress Lakes, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Cypress tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.