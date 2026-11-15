Cypress neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re looking to organize, decorate, or grab something fun for the kids, here are a few worth a look.

Item: IKEA white 12-cube storage organizer

Condition: Spacious organizer; good for baskets, books, or office supplies

Details: 12 cubes, tall unit, neutral white color that fits most rooms

Great for: Home or office storage, kids’ rooms, craft rooms, or entryways

Location: The Cove–Bridgeland, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Safety 1st convertible car seat

Condition: Described as 1 year 7 months old

Details: Gray seat with five-point harness and two cup holders

Great for: Families needing an extra seat for a second car or grandparents’ car

Location: Hidden Creek, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Cream and teal cruiser bicycle

Details: Comes with front basket, rear rack, and kickstand

Great for: Easy rides around the neighborhood or quick trips to nearby parks

Location: Hidden Creek, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Paw Patrol kids’ tricycle

Details: 12-inch colorful Paw Patrol–themed trike, sized for young kids

Great for: First bike for toddlers and preschoolers who love Paw Patrol

Location: Lone Oak Village, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Autumn paper decor and fall extras

Condition: Used fall decorations being cleared out

Includes:

Pumpkin-themed mat

Canister

Plastic pumpkins

Assorted fall cut-out decor

Great for: Seasonal decorating on a budget, classrooms, or party decor

Location: Villages of Cypress Lakes, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Cypress tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.