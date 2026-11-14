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🎁 Free Items Around Cypress — Mattresses, Pet Care & More
Cypress neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from pet supplies to furniture. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.
TevraPet Activate II for Large Dogs (4-Month Supply)
Item: TevraPet Activate II for large dogs (21–55 lbs), 4-month supply
Condition: Opened but unused (wrong item purchased)
Details: Repels and kills fleas, flea eggs, ticks, and mosquitoes.
Pickup: Free porch pickup in Tuscany, Cypress, TX (message poster on Nextdoor for exact address).
Source: nextdoor.com
Decorative Wall Mirror
Item: Decorative wall mirror with floral design and curved frame
Condition: Not stated (appears to be standard used home decor)
Location: Tower Oaks Plaza, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
King Size Quilted Mattress
Item: King size mattress with decorative floral quilting and dark edging
Condition: Not stated
Location: Amhurst, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Swing
Item: Swing (style not specified)
Condition: In good condition
Pickup: Pickup only near Fry Rd and FM 529 in Canyon Village, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Queen Mattress – Free
Item: Queen mattress – free
Condition: Used – good
Location: Near 99 and Cypress Rosehill, Cypress, TX
Category: Home Goods → Furniture → Bedroom Furniture → Mattresses
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Dark Wood Side Table / Night Stand
Item: Dark wood side table / night stand
Condition: Good, with a small scratch on top from use
Location: Longwood Village, Cypress, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Cypress tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.