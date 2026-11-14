Cypress neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from pet supplies to furniture. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.

Item: TevraPet Activate II for large dogs (21–55 lbs), 4-month supply

Condition: Opened but unused (wrong item purchased)

Details: Repels and kills fleas, flea eggs, ticks, and mosquitoes.

Pickup: Free porch pickup in Tuscany, Cypress, TX (message poster on Nextdoor for exact address).

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Decorative wall mirror with floral design and curved frame

Condition: Not stated (appears to be standard used home decor)

Location: Tower Oaks Plaza, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: King size mattress with decorative floral quilting and dark edging

Condition: Not stated

Location: Amhurst, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Swing (style not specified)

Condition: In good condition

Pickup: Pickup only near Fry Rd and FM 529 in Canyon Village, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Queen mattress – free

Condition: Used – good

Location: Near 99 and Cypress Rosehill, Cypress, TX

Category: Home Goods → Furniture → Bedroom Furniture → Mattresses

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Dark wood side table / night stand

Condition: Good, with a small scratch on top from use

Location: Longwood Village, Cypress, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Cypress tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.