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📅 Help choose new playground designs for two Cypress parks
📢 Help pick new playground designs for Cypress parks
The City of Cypress is planning to replace playground equipment at Veterans Park and Maple Grove North Park, and they’re asking for community input.
A joint community meeting will cover both parks:
- Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Time: 5:30 PM
- Location: Cypress Community Center – Garden Room, 5700 Orange Ave., Cypress, CA 90630
At the meeting, you can:
- See three proposed playground designs for each park
- Ask questions
- Share what features matter most to you and your family
Can’t make it? You can still help by filling out the online surveys for:
- Veterans Park – review 3 designs and share your preferences
- Maple Grove North Park – review 3 designs and share your ideas
Feedback will be used to refine the designs before they go through the City’s review and approval process. Phase 1 (Veterans Park) is planned for FY 2026–2027, and Phase 2 (Maple Grove North Park) for FY 2027–2028.
More Info: Playground Replacement Projects | City of Cypress
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