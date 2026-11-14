📢 Help pick new playground designs for Cypress parks

The City of Cypress is planning to replace playground equipment at Veterans Park and Maple Grove North Park, and they’re asking for community input.

A joint community meeting will cover both parks:

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Thursday, Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Cypress Community Center – Garden Room, 5700 Orange Ave., Cypress, CA 90630

At the meeting, you can:

See three proposed playground designs for each park

for each park Ask questions

Share what features matter most to you and your family

Can’t make it? You can still help by filling out the online surveys for:

Veterans Park – review 3 designs and share your preferences

– review 3 designs and share your preferences Maple Grove North Park – review 3 designs and share your ideas

Feedback will be used to refine the designs before they go through the City’s review and approval process. Phase 1 (Veterans Park) is planned for FY 2026–2027, and Phase 2 (Maple Grove North Park) for FY 2027–2028.