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Cypress
Grand opening for The Claw Barn in Cypress Nov. 7
6 days ago
The Claw Barn will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 11:00 AM at 9111 Valley View St., Suite 112, Cypress, CA 90630. The new, locally owned, family-run arcade features claw machines, plush prizes, and games for all ages.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cypress Chamber of Commerce
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