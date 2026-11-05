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Cypress

Grand opening for The Claw Barn in Cypress Nov. 7

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQHO6_1GpLHM0700

The Claw Barn will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 11:00 AM at 9111 Valley View St., Suite 112, Cypress, CA 90630. The new, locally owned, family-run arcade features claw machines, plush prizes, and games for all ages.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cypress Chamber of Commerce

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