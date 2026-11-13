Cynthiana’s cath lab scene is hot right now. If you’ve got allied health experience, there are a few solid contract options with strong pay and day-one benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Cynthiana, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts (7A–5P) starting 11/30/2026

13 weeks, , starting Pay: $3,208 per week (with potential tax-free stipends, per diem, and subsidies for those who qualify)

(with potential tax-free stipends, per diem, and subsidies for those who qualify) Perks: Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, free CEUs, license help, and strong 24/7 clinical support. 1 year of Cath Lab experience required; no new grads.

This is a good fit if you want a well-supported travel gig with aggressive compensation and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Cynthiana, KY

Type: Local Contract

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr shifts

13 weeks, , Pay: $75 per hour

Perks: Weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, and day 1 medical, dental, vision benefits.

Weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, and benefits. Experience: 2 years of current Cath Lab specialty experience and 2 years of hospital experience required for hospital roles.

Nice option if you’re local, want strong hourly pay, and prefer an 8-hour shift structure over longer travel days.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.