🏥 Cynthiana KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Care Roles

Cynthiana has a nice mix of high‑pay travel tech contracts and steady local caregiving work right now. If you’re in healthcare and open to either travel or staying close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Cynthiana, KY

Salary: $3,208 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel contract

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hour day shifts (7A–5P), start 11/23/2026

High‑pay Cath Lab Tech contract with day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks like holiday pay, CEUs, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses. 1 year of experience is required, and you’ll have 24/7 clinical support plus guaranteed hours.

Employer: Springboard Health

Springboard Health Location: Cynthiana, KY

Salary: $3,224 per week

Type: Travel contract

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hour day shifts, start 11/23/2026

Another strong Cath Lab Tech travel role with a slightly higher weekly rate and a standard 13‑week, 40‑hour setup. Pay is based on 10‑hour shifts with a tax‑free stipend to be confirmed, so this could be a good fit if you want to maximize take‑home while working days.

Employer: Golden Years Adult Day Care

Location: Cynthiana, KY (in‑home)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., starting 3 days/week until client is comfortable

Hands‑on caregiving role supporting one chatty, independent client in her home with errands, appointments, and light household help. Must be a female caregiver, okay with cigarette smoke and a cat, have a driver’s license and reliable transportation, and be comfortable with a strong personality. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up around the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.