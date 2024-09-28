'Lotte should keep thinking that': Demi Vollering dismisses Kopecky comments on eve of World Championships road race

Lotte Kopecky is in no doubt about the task she has on her hands if she wishes to overcome the Dutch assault – led by Demi Vollering – in today's women's World Championship road race , and defend her title. But the Belgian predicts that the orange team could found out by their own personal ambitions.

“They are starting with a very strong team, but it has already been shown several times that they do not always get along well," she told media in Zurich. "You see that on paper there is one clear leader, but there are also others who are eyeing the world title. There are several women in the Dutch team who can and want to win.”

Kopecky, who has been winning all year long, including Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix , dismisses the bad day she experienced on last weekend's time trial , where she was fifth behind winner Grace Brown, and says she will be starting the race with total confidence.

"We have to start with the utmost confidence that it is possible to extend my world title. It won’t be an easy task, but it is possible," she said, adding: "The last two days I’ve been feeling great on the bike again, although I had a really bad day in the time trial on Sunday.”

For Demi Vollering, who goes into the race as many people's top favourite, Kopecky's comments do not concern her. The pair are on the verge of no longer being teammates, with Vollering departing SD Worx-Protime at the end of the season.

“Lotte should definitely keep thinking that," she told Dutch outlet Wielerflits . "I have a lot of confidence in my team-mates that we are going to make it a great race. It is exciting, there are some new girls that I have not ridden with as team-mates before. But they are easy girls, I get along well with them.”

Her Dutch team-mate Puck Pieterse added: "It is good that Demi is also in the team, we all know that she is in great shape. It gives confidence to the rest of the team that she is also ready and takes on that role.”

Kopecky and Vollering might be the favourites for the event, but the pair have been less dominant this season that last, despite picking up 28 wins between them. There are many other riders to consider, from Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma, winner of the Tour de France Femmes last month, to Olympic road race victor Kristen Faulkner (USA). Add in Elisa Longo Borghini, who has had won of her best seasons, winning the Tour of Flanders and the Giro d'Italia Women , and it is not just a Dutch-Belgian battle. In what might be her last race, Australia's Grace Brown is also one ot watch.

The women's World Championships road race begins on Saturday September 27 at 12.47 local time (11.47am UK time). It features 2,250m climbing metres over its 154km distance, much of which is taken up by four hilly laps to the south of Zurich. The finish line is in the city centre. Click here to find out more .