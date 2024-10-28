Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cycling News

    UCI Gravel World Series: Winning return for Brendan Johnston at Gravelista while Talia Appleton breaks through

    By Simone Giuliani,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RYfW_0wPB1ddw00

    Brendan Johnston has quickly made his mark in Australia on return from the United States, where he came fourth overall in the Life Time Grand Prix, winning the elite men's category at the Gravelista round of the UCI Gravel World Series held in Seymour on Sunday.

    The Giant rider also swept the other Australian round of the series, SEVEN in Western Australia, earlier in 2024.

    It was, on the other hand, a breakthrough gravel win for Talia Appleton with the 19-year-old Team Bridgelane rider having delivered a healthy dose of top 10 results on the road in her first year out of the junior ranks at national level races but after her gravel top step it looks like there will be more races on the agenda in that discipline as well.

    Appleton got away in a handy move in the race which ended up being mixed in with the masters men on the road, leaving her rivals behind while Australian gravel champion and also 2023 winner Courtney Sherwell ended a long season when she came over the line more than ten minutes later to take second. Cassia Boglio was third.

    Johnston took his second UCI Gravel World Series victory after going clear early with RADL GRVL winner Tasman Nankervis (Merida/BMC Shimano) and Luke Burns (Bridgelane) who won the mountains classification at the Tour Down Under at the start of this year. Johnston got the gap on Nankervis, who came second with Burns taking third.

    The 135km Gravelista in the regional Victorian location of Seymour is the second qualifying round for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships in France, with the European Gravel Championships at the start of October being the first.

    There is also another round of the series in Australia on May 17, SEVEN in Nannup. The Western Australian race will also host the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2026.

    Related Search

    Uci gravel World SeriesBrendan JohnstonGravel cyclingWorld SeriesWestern AustraliaCourtney Sherwell

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross: Coote scores first-ever elite win while Rochette wins women's C2 for weekend sweep
    Cycling News2 days ago
    Astana announce 12th new rider for 2025 as Fausto Masnada joins new-look Chinese-backed team
    Cycling News2 days ago
    Alpecin-Deceuninck, Bahrain Victorious complete 2025 rosters
    Cycling News11 hours ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    New Zwift Racing Score makes racing fairer and more fun
    Cycling News2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'Hopefully many lives could be saved' by my cancer diagnosis, says Chris Hoy
    Cycling News5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Van Rysel Windproof Gilet Racer review: A great value gilet for autumn
    Cycling News8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Specialized offers free tune-ups on any bike to mark its fiftieth year
    Cycling News12 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy