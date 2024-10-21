Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cycling News

    It's indoor training week at Cyclingnews

    By Will Jones,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LC5cD_0wFL3SoH00

    The leaves are in full swing in their quest to turn brown and compost into mulch on every road and cycle path in the northern hemisphere. The days are getting shorter, and the inexorable creep of the long nights of winter continues apace. For some of us this means a true off-season, while for others (myself included) it means donning the foul weather gear and leaving the jet wash by the door.

    For many though, the last glorious ride of the summer before the seasons take a turn for the worse means only one thing: it’s time for indoor cycling . Turbo training of old was a pretty torrid affair, fraught with awful ride feel from wheel-on trainers, and a total lack of distractions save for the TV, music, or the next interval administered by a stopwatch mounted to your betoweled handlebars. Now there’s a whole plethora of hardware and software products to make indoor cycling more enjoyable, more comfortable, and more useful.

    If you're looking for solid buying advice then we’ve got you covered with thorough tests of all the best smart trainers on the market, as well as guides to get you well acquainted with all the best indoor cycling apps so you can pick the one that works best for you. For my part we’ve also got some features exploring the fuzzy edges of the genre, like my decision to get back on the turbo after a decade away .

    Whatever indoor cycling means for you we’ll have something for you, so dust off the turbo towel, get all your peripherals paired up, and switch on the big fan.

    Buying Advice

    Features

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Zwift vs MyWhoosh: What does a Zwift subscription offer over the free MyWhoosh?
    Cycling News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Unbound Gravel winner Rosa Klöser to combine privateering with WorldTour racing in 2025 for Canyon-SRAM
    Cycling News2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Van Rysel Windproof Gilet Racer review: A great value gilet for autumn
    Cycling News1 day ago
    'Project 35' – Astana Qazaqstan show inside look into Mark Cavendish's record-breaking Tour de France stage win
    Cycling News1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Marlen Reusser switches SD Worx for Movistar
    Cycling News8 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Women’s Surf Coast Classic confirmed as add in to Cadel Evans Great Ocean road race lead-in for 2025
    Cycling News1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Unseen Wahoo computer leaked on Reddit forum features inbuilt wind sensor and touchscreen
    Cycling News2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Pictures of Cruise Ship, Oasis of the Seas, in Dry Dock Revealed by Reddit User
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy