Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cycling News

    Investigation officially launched by UCI into British team caught using unapproved framesets

    By Will Jones,

    2 days ago

    Cornwall-based British Continental squad, Saint Piran, has been using unmarked Chinese frames with fake UCI approval stickers applied to them, according to reports by Cycling Weekly .

    The highest-profile UK domestic squad, which is run by Richard Pascoe and holds British Cycling Elite Development Team status, has been racing on all-black, unmarked framesets purchased from a Chinese manufacturer. Fake UCI stickers were then applied to the seat tube in order to give the appearance of compliance.

    This situation arose in the wake of a breakdown in relations between Saint Piran and its then-sponsor, Lapierre, in 2022. The dispute was reportedly over safety concerns with the models supplied, which Lapierre strenuously denied. It must be said that no recall has been issued on the models in question, and no issue was reported by Lapierre's WorldTour team, Groupama-FDJ, at the time. The cost of the claim by Saint Piran was reportedly £100,000, and resulted in the team being without bikes on which to race for a period, before Trek stepped in to fill the void as sponsor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTHLq_0wAK7kbd00

    The fake stickers in question, lifting at the corners and clearly different from a legit approval sticker. The code, 40471, is also the same as the one on the example stickers from the UCI website shown below. (Image credit: Lightcarbon)

    In this interim period, the team purchased frames from a Chinese manufacturer, dubbed the ‘Wuhan Weapon’ by riders. It appears from pictures seen by Cyclingnews that the frames are from the brand Lightcarbon, with the model being simply named ‘Integrated Road Bike Disc Frame’, though St. Piran denies this, instead only stating that it used a 'Chinese brand'.

    It is reported that Pascoe brushed off any safety concerns regarding non-UCI approved framesets and accused the riders of ‘moaning’, and insisted that the frames were UCI compliant.

    Image 1 of 2

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ttp47_0wAK7kbd00

    The 'Wuhan Weapon' in action. (Image credit: SW Pix)
    Image 2 of 2

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnYob_0wAK7kbd00

    And the fake sticker clearly visible in competition. (Image credit: SW Pix)

    All equipment used in UCI races must be approved by the governing body, hence the need for stickers on frames that are compliant, and applied at the time of manufacture. Pascoe, it is reported, planned to apply the stickers 'in race', with clear nail varnish to achieve the effect, but in photos of the stickers in question, it can be seen that the corners can be lifted up with a fingernail. There is a chance that the strong acetone solvent present in nail varnish could have dissolved the ink in the stickers, rendering them useless.

    The application of UCI approval stickers by an individual is in direct contravention of the rules. UCI rules state ‘the fixing of the UCI frameset and UCI fork labels by private individuals is forbidden’, and moreover that the stickers must be ‘visible, indelible and inseparable from the frameset’. The stickers in question are also unlike the current approval stickers, each of which has a code linking the frameset in question to the UCI list of approved equipment. The stickers in this case merely say ‘APPROVED’ with no such code. The UCI approval list also has no Lightcarbon approved frames.

    Image 1 of 1

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEt9m_0wAK7kbd00

    This appears to be the frame in question, from Lightcarbon. (Image credit: Lightcarbon)

    In a statement on Instagram posted this morning, Saint Piran state: "After a detailed inspection, we can confirm the unbranded frames were not compliant with the UCI regulation process." It goes on to say "Saint Piran acted on the advice of the manufacturer and an external expert and understood they were in line with UCI regulations at all times. It appears that advice was incorrect. We have now reported this to the UCI and British Cycling and will abide by their ruling."

    The use of illegal equipment isn’t only forbidden for safety reasons, but in order to prevent teams or riders from gaining an advantage. In this regard, the team states "The Frames complied with all ISO standards and the geometry and design met UCI regulations so no advantage was gained in any way."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQ0eP_0wAK7kbd00

    This is how UCI stickers should look. Note the '40471' code on the 2019 version, the same as those on the fakes. (Image credit: UCI)

    Update: UCI opens official investigation

    Following the information above, the UCI has officially provided a short statement into the affair:

    'The UCI can confirm that an investigation is currently underway regarding the potential use of a non-homologated frameset by UCI Continental team Saint Piran in past events on the UCI International Calendar.'.

    No further information was provided, and given the ongoing nature of the investigation it was made clear that none would be going forward either.

    Interrogation of the UCI approvals documentation for equipment clearly states that 'any misuse of the label or use contrary to the provisions of this protocol may be penalised by a fine of between CHF 10,000 and 100,000.'

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Knives against our throats' - French WorldTour teams warn of talent drain amidst endemic economic difficulties
    Cycling News2 days ago
    Astana Qazaqstan miss UCI deadline for 2025 registration
    Cycling News21 hours ago
    Multiple favourites abandon Tour of Guangxi after mass crash on stage 3
    Cycling News2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Postlast hour
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Opinion: Denver homeless newspaper raises $15K to print another edition but can't pay staff
    David Heitz19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy