Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cycling News

    'It was a management decision and that's their right' - Ineos Grenadiers respond after Tom Pidcock's Il Lombardia non-selection

    By James Moultrie,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEvzJ_0w4EilIt00

    Ineos Grenadiers have responded to Tom Pidcock's comments that he was "deselected" from Il Lombardia despite being in good form, stating that it was a "management decision" and not one based on performance.

    "I mean, these are Tom's words. Obviously, I'm not stupid - it does look strange, but, the reality is that the team has the right to select the team they feel fits it," said Ineos sports director Zak Dempster to Cyclingnews ahead of the start of Il Lombardia in Bergamo.

    "That's all the information I have at the moment. it was a management decision on the final team, that's their right and here we are without Tom.

    "We have a process in place where we have a long list of riders and then those final seven names that go on the list - it can be a performance decision, and in this case, it was a management decision."

    Pidcock was due to head into the final Monument of the season as one of the riders to watch behind heavy favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), after taking second behind him at the Giro dell'Emilia and finishing 15th at Thursday's Gran Piemonte.

    However, it was revealed on Friday that he would not be present after Ineos bosses decided to omit him, prompting the 25-year-old to take to Instagram and express his feelings.

    "Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow," Pidcock wrote.

    "I am in great shape and was really looking forward to it! Good luck to the boys, I guess off season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support even in the tough times."

    Pidcock's future has been plunged further into doubt throughout the past few months, despite being contracted with the British team until 2027, however, Dempster was careful not to comment on whether the rumours contributed to the deselection.

    "Obviously, I read the press too, you know? And it's a strange occurrence before a Monument. I don't have any more information, so it's really difficult for me to comment," said Dempster.

    "My job on the ground is to get the best out of these kids and put them on their bikes and try and get them to the finish line first, and Tom's not part of that selection today."

    Without Pidcock, Ineos Grenadiers started Il Lombardia early on Saturday with Ethan Hayter, Thymen Arensman, Jonathan Castroviejo, Brandon Rivera, Ben Swift, Connor Swift and Ben Turner.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'My legs were cramping so hard' - Lennert Van Eetvelt survives for seventh at Il Lombardia after struggling to eat
    Cycling News1 day ago
    Chrono des Nations: Stefan Küng takes third title in time trial ahead of Jay Vine
    Cycling News1 day ago
    As it happened: Pogacar's solo exhibition at Il Lombardia
    Cycling News2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    'Second to Tadej is still a result' - A tearful Remco Evenepoel ends 2024 with gutsy ride at Il Lombardia
    Cycling News2 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Karolina Migon and Easter Griffin win at Ranxo Gravel Earth Final
    Cycling News21 hours ago
    Luke Plapp returns from Olympic Games injury at the Tour of Guangxi
    Cycling News15 hours ago
    'I am aware they can catch fire, so you have to take care' - Urgent action called for to address ebike fire risks
    Cycling News4 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    These Simple Mexicali-style, Aluminum Foil-Wrapped Burritos Are For ‘Lonches,’ Not Influencers
    L.A. TACO3 days ago
    Soudal-Quickstep finalise 2025 roster with Gianmarco Garofoli
    Cycling News8 hours ago
    Primoz Roglič ponders possible return to Giro d'Italia in 2025
    Cycling News9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy