'It was a management decision and that's their right' - Ineos Grenadiers respond after Tom Pidcock's Il Lombardia non-selection

Ineos Grenadiers have responded to Tom Pidcock's comments that he was "deselected" from Il Lombardia despite being in good form, stating that it was a "management decision" and not one based on performance.

"I mean, these are Tom's words. Obviously, I'm not stupid - it does look strange, but, the reality is that the team has the right to select the team they feel fits it," said Ineos sports director Zak Dempster to Cyclingnews ahead of the start of Il Lombardia in Bergamo.

"That's all the information I have at the moment. it was a management decision on the final team, that's their right and here we are without Tom.

"We have a process in place where we have a long list of riders and then those final seven names that go on the list - it can be a performance decision, and in this case, it was a management decision."

Pidcock was due to head into the final Monument of the season as one of the riders to watch behind heavy favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), after taking second behind him at the Giro dell'Emilia and finishing 15th at Thursday's Gran Piemonte.

However, it was revealed on Friday that he would not be present after Ineos bosses decided to omit him, prompting the 25-year-old to take to Instagram and express his feelings.

"Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow," Pidcock wrote.

"I am in great shape and was really looking forward to it! Good luck to the boys, I guess off season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support even in the tough times."

Pidcock's future has been plunged further into doubt throughout the past few months, despite being contracted with the British team until 2027, however, Dempster was careful not to comment on whether the rumours contributed to the deselection.

"Obviously, I read the press too, you know? And it's a strange occurrence before a Monument. I don't have any more information, so it's really difficult for me to comment," said Dempster.

"My job on the ground is to get the best out of these kids and put them on their bikes and try and get them to the finish line first, and Tom's not part of that selection today."

Without Pidcock, Ineos Grenadiers started Il Lombardia early on Saturday with Ethan Hayter, Thymen Arensman, Jonathan Castroviejo, Brandon Rivera, Ben Swift, Connor Swift and Ben Turner.