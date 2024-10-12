As it happened: Pogacar's solo exhibition at Il Lombardia

Il Lombardia route change - Passo Ganda removed, replaced by Selvino acscent (Image credit: RCS Sport)

- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Il Lombardia

- World Champion attacks on Sormano and solos home from 48.5km out, with second place going to Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and third to Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek)

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of 2024 Il Lombardia.

Here we are then. The leaves are falling, the season is in its final throes, and while there are a few more races to come in October, this is the last big one. It’s almost 120 years old, it’s one of cycling’s five Monument Classics, and it boasts a stellar start list that includes the new world champion, Tadej Pogacar. It’s Il Lombardia time, and we’ll have every inch of it covered right here.

The riders and teams have gathered in Bergamo for the start of this 118th edition of Il Lombardia. The roll-out is coming up at 10:35 local time, the start proper just five minutes after that. Six hours later, after 255km in the saddle, we’ll be calling the winner over the line.

We’re in Bergamo today, which means we’re heading to Como. Il Lombardia has developed the endearing tradition of flipping its two start and finish locations, so while there’s no finale up through the atmospheric walls of Bergamo Alto, this year we’ll see the Madonna del Ghisallo, Colma di Sormano, and San Fermo della Battaglia. We will not, however, see the Civiglio, with the vicious climb - usually coming as the penultimate test - ruled out due to landslides. That makes the finale a little less heavy than recent iterations of the Bergamo-Como route, but we do have more climbs in the first half of the race, meaning we’re still in for a total elevation gain in excess of 4,750 metres.

On the subject of the route, there have been some last-minute changes, due to landslides from the heavy rainfall that has hit northern Italy over the past week. Nothing drastic, but the finish line has been moved away from the shores of Lake Como, while one of the early climbs, the Passo di Ganda, has been replaced by the similarly-proportioned Selvino.

The route isn't the biggest piece of overnight news. No, that would be Tom Pidcock claiming he has been "de-selected" from the Ineos Grenadiers line-up.

There is one overwhelming favourite today and that’s Tadej Pogacar. Not only has he won the past three editions, covering both Bergamo to Como and the other way around, but he has had one of the greatest seasons of all time, winning the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, World Championship, and another Monument with Liege-Bastogne-Liege back in the Spring. If you thought the novelty was wearing off you only have to look at his astonishingly one-sided victory at the Giro dell’Emilia one week ago. Quite frankly, he’s making it look like a stroll in the park. Races like this should be hard-won things but right now it would almost be more surprising were he to lose.

Anyway, it’s no surprise that Pogacar headlines our Riders to Watch feature, but we also have nine other names to throw into the mix. Have a read:

The riders are on the move, rolling out of Bergamo, and the race will kick off shortly.

Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel at sign-on just now. He's the next biggest name beyond Pogacar. He'll be returning to the scene of his horror crash into a ravine at the 2020 Il Lombardia, with the Colma di Sormano making its return to the race for the first time since that day, albeit from the opposite direction.

We're off

The flag is waved and we are underway. Here come the first attacks.

With no Pidcock, Ineos have a more open strategy and they're trying to get in the breakaway here.

It's Connor Swift for Ineos Grenadiers and he has snuck clear alongside Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Giulio Masotto (Corratec-Vini Fantini).

It hasn't settled down behind. Plenty of teams want a rider up the road, chief among them VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane.

Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich-PostNL) was a non-starter, due to illness.

25 seconds is the lead for the three frontrunners. EF, Bahrain, Visma all looking to get involved in an active bunch behind.

Still nothing sticking with these attacks, and there aren't many teams who aren't showing an interest in today's break. Just Pogacar's UAE, it seems.

We mentioned the increase in climbing in the first half of this route, so let’s take a closer look at what’s coming up. After 25km we have the Forcellino de Bianzano (6.3km at 5.1%) and while the Ganda has been scrapped, it has been replaced by what is still a proper climb in the form of the Selvino, very nearby and topping out at a similar altitude just below 1000 metres.

After the shorter Colle di Berbenno (4.5 km at 6.2%), it’s up another tough one, the Valpiana, which measures 10.1km at 6.2% and tops out with just over 100km on the clock. After a descent, we have a flatter section that will take us to the lakes and to our final climbs.

Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike) attacks from the peloton and gets a gap. Rui Costa (EF) goes next, but then the domino effect comes and that could shut the whole thing down again.

Valter has been brought back and we just have constant accelerations here. A trio goes clear in pursuit of Swift, Bayer, and Masotto, who are still working away 15 seconds ahead.

Mohoric is part of a dangerous move that's swelling off the front and we see a UAE rider jumping to mark it out.

231km to go

Just under 25km on the clock and we're about to start the first climb of the day, the Forcellino de Bianzano (6.3km at 5.1%). The situation is still not settled and this could be where the breakaway really takes shape.

Masotto is dropped from the break.

And now Swift and Bayer are brought back amid a surge in pace from behind. All back together.

White shorts for the world champ today. Here he was at the start with his UAE teammates.

Pogacar is one of nine riders to win Lombardia three times. A fourth victory would put him level with Alfredo Binda, one short of the outright record holder, Fausto Coppi, who won it four years in a row then waited five to collect his fifth (1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1954).

Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike) pushes the pace on the climb as six riders go clear, but we still have surges from behind.

Into the final kilometre of the climb and we have a large group with a bit of a gap but they'll need to drive it open to make it stick on the downhill.

225km to go

Kelderman still active at the front of this group of 20, and it's the Dutchman who leads them over the summit of the Forcellino de Bianzano, but the margins are still slim and this isn't done by any means.

Kelderman goes clear on the descent with Remy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ) while the rest of that group are swallowed up.

Kelderman is part of a strong Visma line-up alongside Matteo Jorgenson and Tiesj Benoot. The Dutch team also have Steven Kruijswijk, Bart Lemmen, and Attila Valter, but have had to start without Jan Tratnik, who's ill.

When you have such an outstanding favourite as Pogacar, it arguably encourages the other teams to try and get some of their higher-calibre riders up the road. Nearly 40km on the clock and it's still far from settled.

Expert descender Mohoric is one of a number of riders to come back up to Kelderman and Rochas at the end of the downhill. Some big names here and they've quickly drummed up a strong working alliance.

The peloton appears to be shutting down behind this move... whisper it but we may just have a breakaway on our hands.

We've mentioned Kelderman, Mohoric, and Rochas but we also have an Ineos rider in Brandon Rivera, plus Lidl-Trek's Julien Bernard and DSM's Martijn Tusveld. It's an exclusively WorldTour break.

We now have another group of six in pursuit, and just when it looked like the peloton had called a truce, Rui Costa kicked it back off again. UAE won't be best pleased about that. One of their riders was just sitting up and stretching, and the traditional first nature break of the day was surely on the cards, but not anymore.

210km to go

We're about to start climbing the Selvino, which has replaced the Passo di Ganda. It's not quite as difficult but it's a little longer, measuring 11.1km at 5.7%. With the situation still not settled it could spark more action.

"I'm not stupid - it does look strange," says Ineos DS Zak Dempster in regards to Pidcock's sudden 'de-selection'. CN's Stephen Farrand spoke to him at the start and you can read the full comments at the link below.

'It was a management decision and that's their right' - Ineos Grenadiers respond after Tom Pidcock's Il Lombardia non-selection

The leading seven-man group only has around 15 seconds, with four left from the six chasers, and the peloton close at hand.

The four in the chase are Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUl), Fausto Masnada (Soudal-QuickStep), Matteo Fabbro (Polti-Kometa), Cristian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan).

Einer Rubio jumps across to that group and they're close to the front group now.

Fabbro and Dunbar have jumped into the lead group, Rubio is just getting on, but Scaroni and Masnada are flailing.

Still 6.5km to the top of the Selvino and we now have 10 riders in the lead but the peloton still under strain with new counter-attacks popping off. Dani Martinez and Antonio Tiberi hit out, and Scaroni tries to latch on.

Tiberi, Martinez, and Scaroni make it on. Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon-AG2R) is fighting to make it over next, and there's a bigger gap back to two more, and then the bunch.

It might just be settling down now. The 14 riders out front have found 30 seconds on the bunch, which is being led by UAE.

It's down to 12 now as Prodhomme and Rivera are dropped. The stronger climbers are aware they need to drive this open right here, with just under 4km to the top of the Selvino.

Here's the composition of the lead group

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious)

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Dani Martinez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla)

Remy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ)

Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)

Einer Rubio (Movistar)

Martijn Tusveld (dsm-firmenich-PostNL)

Harold Martin Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan)

Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Matteo Fabbro (Polti-Kometa)

With Prodhomme dropped, AG2R attempt to fire Bastien Tronchon up the road. He passes Rivera, as the Pidcock-less Ineos fail in their attempts to get a rider in the break.

Is it finally settling behind? No. Tiesj Benoot goes off in the company of Odd Christian Eiking (Uno-X). UAE look calm as they tap it out but other teams are putting pressure on them with some strong riders.

200km

55km on the clock, 200 to go, and we're coming to the top of the Selvino. 12 leaders but they only have 40 seconds in hand with attacks still coming from behind.

Over the top of the Selvino and the chase with Benoot and Eiking has swelled to 10.

A long descent now and the patterns are holding but the peloton is now more than a minute down on the front of the race.

In the chase we have:

Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers)

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep)

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X)

Gregor Muhlberger (Movistar)

Kevin Vermaerke (dsm-firmenich-PostNL)

183km to go

The chase group are slipping back. They're at 50 seconds now, with UAE setting a strong pace in the peloton at 1:10.

175km to go

The peloton knocks it off a little, with some nature breaks called. The gap to the leaders goes out to 2:30 now.

The leading 11 riders start the third climb of the day, the Colle di Berbenno (4.5 km at 6.2%).

The chase group has been let go by the peloton but can they reach the head of the race? They're closing in to within 30 seconds on this climb. Bahrain and Visma have riders in the lead group but strong riders in the chase who they'd love to have along.

169.5km to go

They're coming together. Plenty of looking around in the lead group and they can see the chasers coming up, and they ease up to welcome them along as the breakaway doubles in size.

Here's the composition of the new 22-rider breakaway

- Matej Mohoric, Antonio Tiberi, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious)

- Wilco Kelderman, Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike)

- Thymen Arensman, Brandon Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers)

- Rudy Molard, Remy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ)

- Einer Rubio, Gregor Muhlberger (Movistar)

- Martijn Tusveld, Kevin Vermaerke (dsm-firmenich-PostNL)

- Dani Martinez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

- Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla)

- Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep)

- Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)

- Harold Martin Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan)

- Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

- Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon-AG2R)

- Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X)

- Matteo Fabbro (Polti-Kometa)

It is a pretty impressive breakaway, with big teams putting big names up the road, and it's pretty much the only option when it comes to trying to disarm Tadej Pogacar. Can UAE keep a lid on this? They've made a strong start, bringing the gap down to 1:45 already as we go over the top of the third climb and down the descent. If the front group works well together they'll have to burn a lot of riders just to keep things under control ahead of the key climbs later in the race.

Here's a shot of the action a little earlier - this was the chase group forming and eventually making its way over to the breakaway.

Onto the Valpiana climb now and it's another solid effort that will continue to drain the legs ahead of the key climbs later on.

The gap stands at 2:15 on the lower slopes of the Valpiana. UAE have two riders on the front in Jan Christen and Finn Fisher-Black. There are 22 up the road but as ever with a group of that size, cooperation is always going to be a question mark. They appear to be riding steady here and will likely want to stick together over this climb as the following section could be key - a 13km descent followed by a 40km flat jaunt through the plains towards the lakes. That's where, if everyone worked together, they could attempt to pull out a decisive advantage.

Tiberi has been dropped from the breakaway and that's a surprise as he's had a hell of a season would have been one of the most dangerous in the break, coming across to give Bahrain three riders in the move. But he's now back in the cars and swigging full-fat, full-fizz coke so might be having a bit of a hunger flat.

The pace is still modest in the break and half-way up this climb the gap drops to 1:48.

Tiberi is back in the bunch and that's a blow for Bahrain Victorious, who'd started this race so inventively getting three strong riders up the road.

Tiberi has been spat out the back of the peloton. He's heading for a DNF today. He started so well, getting across the break in a very hard start, but he has completely blown up.

If anyone can challenge Pogacar, you'd think Evenepoel would be up there, but the Olympic champion hasn't been sounding his usual confident notes.

'Reaching the finish in Como would already be a success' – Remco Evenepoel plays down Il Lombardia options

150km to go

Just over 1500 metres from the top of the Valpiana, the last of the four climbs in the opening portion of the race, and the 21-man breakaway leads the UAE-led peloton by 1:35 now.

At the summit of the Valpiana, the 21 leaders have 1:40 over the peloton. A 13km descent now, and then a 40km trip over to the lakes, where we'll take on our key climbs. As it stands, we have a strong breakaway but the UAE team of race favourite Tadej Pogacar have it under wraps.

Let's have a little preview of our finale

With just over 100km to go, the Sella di Osigo (5km at 5.7%) serves as an introduction to the Madonna del Ghisallo and its famous hilltop church, tackled this time by the gentler, southern approach (6.3 km at 4.1%).

The race then descends to Bellagio on the shores of Lake Como before coming around to tackle the Colma di Sormano, which appears for the first time since Remco Evenepoel’s horror crash into a ravine on the descent in 2020. This time it’s tackled in the opposite direction, so Evenepoel and co will be climbing up past the point of the crash, before descending the so-called ‘Muro di Sormano’ (Wall of Sormano), which is the most fearsome and famous point of the climb taken in the other direction. As it is, the climb measures 12.9km at 6.4%, with steep stuff at the top and still a tricky descent.

As mentioned earlier, no Civiglio, which is a loss at nearly 10% over 4km, so it’s straight over to Como, with the punchy San Fermo della Battaglia (2.7km at 7.2%) acting as the final launchpad before the 4km descent that leads to the flamme rouge and the final kilometre.

134km to go

The leaders finish the descent where they stretched their lead to 2:15. They're now on the flat - how well will they work together?

The breakaway appear to have drummed up some sort of working alliance. There'll always be some passengers and soft-pedallers but enough riders are now turning through in a pretty fluid motion.

The chaingang was rolling in two lovely lines but a couple of riders drop back to their cars and suddenly Fabbro pulls off the nose and no one comes through.

123km to go

The gap does now hit three minutes, with Christen still the man on the front for UAE. Fisher-Black, as well as Pogacar and Evenepoel, have had a quick toilet stop, so that will help the gap nudge out.

This has been the picture at the head of the peloton for a little while now - Christen and Fisher-Black leading the way for UAE. When they're done they still have Marc Hirschi, Pavel Sivakov, Adam Yates, and Rafal Majka to set up Pogacar.

White shorts for Pogacar today... how do you like your world champs?

Rainbow stylin' - The bikes, kit and on-bike style of world road race champions past and present

3:35 now as the breakaway drop down the little descent in the middle of this long flat section that's so crucial to the development of what will or won't be a race-winning advantage. Pogacar is widely expected to take flight on the Sormano, and still has strong teammates to work on the Madonna di Ghisallo, so while the leaders have found a couple of minutes since the top of the Valpiana, they need at least a couple more.

Rivera has gapped the rest of the break on that mini descent but they'll come back together and press on along the flat for the next 17km.

We're getting some glimpses of lakes now. Here's the map. It's Ghisallo from the south, then down to Belaggio and along Lake Como to take on the Sormano from the west.

Worth noting that behind the two UAE henchmen, Movistar have taken a prominent position in the peloton. They're led by Enric Mas, who took Pogacar to a two-up sprint in Como two years ago.

106km to go

The gap between break and bunch hits four minutes.

The gap hits 4:20 now with 7km to the foot of the next climb. Christen is tiring at last for UAE.

Here's a shot of our breakaway

100km to go

Down into double figures now and to bring any latecomers up to speed we have a 21-man breakaway that formed essentially from two groups after an aggressive and unsettled first couple of hours of racing. It's a strong break, too, with big teams throwing big riders up the road, a sign of how everyone views their chances with Pogacar in attendance. But this break are giving themselves a chance, carving out 4:45 ahead of the start of the main climbs. It's not a lot against a rampaging Pogacar but there are some big names up there including Martinez, Arensman, Kelderman, Benoot, Rubio, Dunbar... to name a few. It's still in the balance and we're not far away from the famous Madonna di Ghisallo.

We're just 2km from the start of the Sella di Osigo, which effectively acts as an intro to the Madonna di Ghisallo, climbed today from the easier side but still passing that famous chapel at the top.

Here you can read Pogacar's pre-race throughts:

'I'm ready to give it my all one last time, to go full gas' - Tadej Pogačar takes aim at fourth Il Lombardia victory

UAE disappear from the front of the bunch, with other teams coming through although this would appear to be a battle for position ahead of the climb rather than any assistance in the chase. FDJ have the lead, and they have riders in the break, so this is just a surge to be up front on this next climb, and it has knocked 20 seconds off the gap.

The breakaway hit the Sella di Osigo with a lead of 4:18.

Israel, QuickStep, FDJ are the teams that have muscled their way through to the front of the bunch.

They start the climb and now a UAE rider hits the front to actually set the pace. It's Pogacar's trusty lieutenant, Rafal Majka, and now he's joined by two more, one of whom is Jan Christen, who has done a lot of work today and is squeezing the final drops out.

Christen is finally done. It's Majka, Hirschi, Yates, and Sivakov ahead of Pogacar in the UAE line, interrupted by a rider from EF, who missed today's breakaway despite trying to get a rider in there.

Neilson Powless is the EF rider who sits third wheel in the middle of that train. He won Gran Piemonte two days ago , while EF also have Ben Healy, who was up there in the World Championship recently.

The gap is coming down. It has already dropped to 3:38 as the leaders head into the final kilometre of this preliminary climb.

In this shot from we can see Powless and Healy, with the Olympic champion Evenepoel lurking behind.

87km to go

3:25 is the gap now as the break reach the top of the Sella di Osigo and take on the mini plateau ahead of the Madonna di Ghisallo.

Arensman rolls off the front of the break, where questions are now being asked. They're still all together but they've shipped a good chunk of their lead.

The leaders now start the climb of Madonna di Ghisallo, which measures 6.3km at 4.1%. Caruso is dropped, and having dominated the break with three riders, Bahrain are left with just one: Mohoric.

81.5km to go

This climb gets a little steeper towards the top but the lower slopes are gentle. Arensman, Mohoric, Dunbar, Vansevenant among the main workers at the front, while Majka continues his effort in the peloton. 3:10 the gap.

If you're really playing catch-up and looking for Tom Pidcock in this bunch, he's not here. He was, in his words, "de-selected", a situation that an Ineos DS has admitted "does look strange".

Stephen Farrand has the latest on the story

Astana's Ecuadorian youngster Harold Lopez is the next rider to drop from the break. 19 left in there now.

1km to the top of Madonna di Ghisallo and it's steeper now. Majka is making serious inroads now and the gap is down to 2:40.

77.5km to go

To the top of the Madonna di Ghisallo now and Molard accelerates past the chapel to lead the breakaway onto the descent, which measures just over 10km. The peloton come over the top just two minutes in arrears.

The breakaway have shipped nearly three minutes over that duo of climbs (plus the approach). It had looked vaguely promising for them for a while but hopes will now be fading.

Majka handled Madonna di Ghisallo for UAE and has now handed over to Marc Hirschi. Pogacar still has Yates and Sivakov for the Sormano.

A mid-descent kicker and the break start attacking each other. Splits emerge as they head onto the main portion of the descent.

The breakaway is back together on the flat and it doesn't look like they're going to combine and commit here. 1:40 is the gap and they've got a bit of flat to work with but we'll soon be heading to the mighty Colma di Sormano.

Pogacar is poised and despite a strong breakaway this race is very much going his way.

And here's a gratuitous lake shot

60km to go

60 left, and 5 until the foot of the Sormano. The 19 riders left in the breakaway have a lead of 1:25 and while the stronger climbers in there might be waiting to open the taps on the ascent, you sense UAE will go hell-for-leather in a Pogacar lead-out and wipe it out rather quickly.

Here's how the Sormano looks - a serious climb, with a really steep section at the top. This isn't the famous 'Wall of Sormano', which is on the other side of the hill and will be descended. This is the lesser-known format but this climb hasn't been included since 2020 and Evenepoel's crash into a ravine, so with it being taken in the opposite direction he'll be riding up past the site of that crash.

With no Civiglio this year, and only the light San Fermo di Battaglia later on, this is the key climb of the 2024 Il Lombardia.

Here we go then. We're onto the Sormano and the gap is just a minute.

Yates is up next for UAE and things are getting serious now as the British climber takes the bunch onto the climb and raises the pace.

FDJ light up the break as Rochas forces a split with Molard in his wheel. Dunbar and Rubio are up there, as is Meurisse who accelerates next.

Mohoric is among the riders dropped from the break and he has already been caught by the bunch.

Meurisse has found 27 seconds on his former companions. Only nine remain in the break behind him.

Yates is done. Sivakov takes it up for UAE. Still a long way from the top.

Arensman, Martinez, Rubio, and Dunbar establish themselves as the strongest in the break behind Meurisse, but the peloton - itself thinned out - is close at hand now.

Benoot and Vansevenant among the next to be caught, and now Giulio Ciconne (Lidl-Trek) sort of attacks. Not sure what the plan is there.

Evenepoel has taken the box seat in Pogacar's wheel. Everyone knows what's about to happen.

49km to go

7km to the summit of Sormano and the bunch is just 23 seconds behind the head of the race. That's Meurisse, who's being joined now by Arensman, with the others now swallowed up.

Pogacar attacks!

48.5km to go and the world champion takes flight in the least surprising move of the season. Arensman and Meurisse, the last two remaining breakaway riders, were just being caught as the Slovenian nipped around his last teammate, Sivakov and surged clear.

As you might expect, the acceleration is clear and decisive. Evenepoel and Mas respond behind but they can't go with the world champion.

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny), the talented Belgian younsgter, manages to get across to Evenepoel and Mas to form a chasing trio. Behind, destruction.

Pogacar opens up a lead of 30 seconds, 1,500 metres after his attack.

Behind the chasing trio, we have Michael Storer (Tudor), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), and Sivakov, who clearly wasn't even at the end of his effort when Pogacar launched. Further behind, David Gaudu (FDJ), Roger Adria (Red Bull-Bora), and Giulio Pellizzari (Bardiani) are there.

Adria and Pellizzari drop Gaudu and make it up to Sivakov, Ciccone, and Storer.

2km from the summit now and Pogacar has extended his lead to 50 seconds over the chasing trio. That Ciccone group is 95 seconds down.

Evenepoel is not happy in this chasing trio. He feels the others should be contributing more to this chase. Realistically, they know that barring a crash or mechanical for Pogacar, they are racing for second place.

Onto the steeper section at the top of the climb and the day gets even better for UAE as Sivakov rides away from his group to go solo as the fifth rider on the road.

Pogacar takes his lead past the minute-mark as he heads through the fans who have gathered at the summit of the Sormano.

42km to go

Pogacar crests the Sormano, having carved out a lead of 1:07 in the space of 7km. Everyone knew it was coming, no one could do the least bit about it. Barring accident, the Slovenian is heading for his fourth straight title here and capping perhaps the greatest ever season in appropriate style. We still have 40km to go but the race feels as good as over as a contest.

Evenepoel accelerates at the summit to gap Mas and Van Eetvelt heading onto the descent.

Sivakov is next over the top at 1:55 down, and he has found nearly half a minute over Storer, Ciccone, Adria, and Pelizzari.

Pogacar has more than a minute in hand but he is still giving it full beans down this descent. He goes tearing into a tight corner and has to grab a load of brake.

33.5km to go

Evenepoel himself misjudges a bend and the gap goes out to 1:30.

A couple of kilometres to go until the end of the descent proper, and it's more gentle for a few kilometres ahead of a flat 10km section that precedes the drop down to the foot of the final climb of the day, the San Fermo di Battaglia, which tops out just over 5km from home.

In a world of his own

Evenepoel leading the challenge from behind.

25km to go

Here's the situation as we head into the finale

- Pogacar leads alone (obviously)

- Evenepoel chases alone, at 1:15

- Mas and Van Eetvelt are together at 1:50

- Sivakov is alone as the fifth man on the road, at 2:30

A shot from the top of the Sormano

The gap continues to grow on this flatter section, and with this race pretty much tucked up in bed thoughts turn to the significance of the victory.

- Four straight titles at Il Lombardia, bringing him level with Alfredo Binda and one behind the all-time record-holder, Fausto Coppi.

- A season - perhaps the greatest of all time - that has featured wins at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, World Championship, and now Il Lombardia.

- 25 victories for the season in total, in 58 days of racing

- 88 career victories

- Seven career Monuments (plus four Grand Tours)

Sivakov is closing in on Mas and Van Eetvelt. They're almost in a different race, at 3:15 down, but they're still in the race for a Monument podium.

16km to go

Pogacar's lead reaches two minutes over Evenepoel. He's about to take on the little descent to the foot of San Fermo della Battaglia.

12.5km to go

Pogacar nurses his way through a randomly soaked patch of road on this sinuous descent. No risks now, with 2:12 in hand.

10km to go

Pogacar arrives down on the outskirts of Como. 2.5km to the foot of the final climb.

8km to go

Pogacar is gaining all the time. He has 2:30 now on Evenepoel and a whopping 4:30 on the next group as he starts the climb of San Fermo della Battaglia.

Here's a view of our closing kilometres here.

Pogacar is, of course, sailing further into the sunset on this climb. 2:40 now.

Sivakov attacks Mas and Van Eetvelt! We could have two UAE riders on the podium.

5km to go

Pogacar crests San Fermo della Battaglia and heads into the final 5,000m of this race. He has almost three minutes in hand and just needs to drop to the finish in Como.

Sivakov's attack has been snuffed out so the fight for third place is still open.

Pogacar stretches his back on the descent, and a smile now breaks across his face. He knows it's done.

2.2km from home and the next rider on the road, Evenepoel, is only just cresting San Fermo della Battaglia.

A new podium contender enters the chat... Ciccone has jumped from the group behind to join Sivakov, Mas, and Van Eetvelt towards the top of the climb.

Ciccone attacks straight away.

Meanwhile Pogacar enters the home straight and he looks like he's cruising to sign-on. He looks over his shoulder but I'm not sure why...

Pogacar raises his hand, waves to the crowds, presses something on his computer, and raises both arms aloft. He crosses the line and now he gets off and lifts the bike above his head.

Tadej Pogacar has won the 2024 Il Lombardia

Great move from Ciccone who caught those riders off guard and has taken a gap onto the descent.

Izaguirre has now caught the Mas, Van Eetvelt, Sivakov group!

Evenepoel enters the final kilometre. A good display from the Olympic champion, who would be winning alone by two minutes were it not for Pogacar. He crosses the line waving to the crowd, knowing this was the best he could do, even if it's a whopping 3:15 down on the winner.

Second place for Remco Evenepoel

Here come the rest, Ciccone enters the final km still with a lead!

The rest are closing but Ciccone is going to hang on to take the fina step on the podium.

Third place for Giulio Ciccone.

Izaguirre leads the group home just a few seconds later for fourth place, ahead of Mas, Sivakov, and Van Eetvelt.

Results

Let's hear from the winner

“Every victory is special, and today also. The team worked so hard all year for all the victories we achieved, and today is no different. It was a big day for us, long race, hard race, and it was all dependant on our team, but we did a super good job and I’m super happy to win with the team."

As for the attack on the Sormano: "We planned it like this. The race is so hard that in the end the last 40km is more or less man to man. I knew if I had a decent gap on the top I can come to the finish, but you never know. There was a moment after the descent where it was false down but really fast, then a little bit up and down, and there I tried to push to win some seconds and win the mental game on this chase. Then it was one by one to the finish anyway."

His thoughts in the closing kilometres: "I was just enjoying the crowds, and looking forward to off-season."

Pogacar is asked about the history he has made today and this season...

"Let's see at the end of the career," he says.

The winner's shot

3:16 is the biggest winning margin at Il Lombardia since Eddy Merckx in 1971 - also in Como and also in the world champion's jersey.

Here are the thoughts of the runner-up, Remco Evenepoel

"Honestly, it feels a bit like a personal victory. I think everyone knows the last time I raced Bergamo to Como, how it ended. So now finishing best of rest feels like a personal victory. It makes me really proud - I'm not going to say emotional because I'm quite over the moment of four years ago but it feels really good to be second today.

"We kind of knew and predicted how and where Tadej would go. We knew 3km after the bridge where I crashed was the hardest point and that's where he went. I did my own pace to the top to get some advantage over the others and limit the time loss to Tadej, then I went flat out on the descent, dropped the others, and it was like a time trial then. I was dying on San Fermo in the last kilometres but the gap was made by then. It was 1v1 and I think everyone saw again who is the best rider of the moment. Just a deserved winner today.

"It is, let's say, one of my first good results in Italy. It feels good to do the race without any problems, without bad luck, and with a good feeling. I'm just a bit unlucky there's a great phenomenon ahead of me, but it gives confidence and morale to try and come here with better shape and go for the win. It's the perfect way to end my season."

This was Evenepoel crossing the line

And here's the third-placed Ciccone

"For sure the feeling is really good. It's a good way to finish the season, especially for me - this year was a really hard season for me. Now I would really like to enjoy the off-season and just recharge the energy for next year.

"My feeling today was really good on the climb. Maybe I did a mistake when I tried to attack because the tempo was really fast. Then I paid in the last 2km of Sormano. But then I was there with Bauke [Mollema] and he did a really good job. In the final on San Fermo I went all out to the top. Maybe there were just looking at each other, I just went straight past. I did a good downhill and knew I had a gap so really enjoyed the last kilometre.

"It's always my dream [to win Lombardia]. It's one of my favourite races, so a podium behind this guy [Pogacar] is already a good victory."

Ciccone there finishing just ahead of the next group on the road. The way he roared back at them on San Fermo della Battaglia, and then roared straight past them, was pretty spectacular.

Our race report, results, and photos can all be found here:

Il Lombardia: Tadej Pogačar delivers historical fourth consecutive victory with searing solo attack over Sormano

The 2024 Lombardia podium

The trophy in the hands of Pogacar for the fourth straight year.

There's not a huge amount of post-race analysis to be done here. There was a big, strong, and pretty interesting breakaway that formed after a hard first couple of hours, but UAE had the strength to neutralise its threat, and from there the race played out according to the script - effectively a lead-out for Pogacar's take-off on the Sormano. No one even considered following, such was the air of inevitability of it all, and for nearly 50km we watched the gap grow out and the suspense drain away. The gulf in class is staggering, really, but what some of these races lack in proper competition is redressed by the sight of history being made in front of our eyes. The Merckx comparisons are still premature, but it's heading that way...

Strong shot to be fair