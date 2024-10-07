Open in App
    'A reflection of trust and belief' - Kim Le Court signs two-year extension with AG Insurance-Soudal

    By Kirsten Frattini,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrEpm_0vxc81fW00

    Kim Le Court has committed to another two years with AG Insurance-Soudal after experiencing one of the best seasons of her professional cycling career.

    The reigning Mauritian national champion in the time trial and road race completed her first season with the team this year and will continue with the WorldTour programme through to the end of 2026, calling her recent extension a 'reflection of trust and belief'.

    "Extending my contract means a great deal to me. It’s been a long and challenging journey to get to this point. I’ve had to prove myself and show that the risk was worth it," Le Court said in a team press release on Monday.

    "There’s been a lot of pressure on my shoulders, but I’m incredibly happy that it all worked out. It’s a reflection of the trust and belief the team has in me, and I’m excited to keep contributing to our shared goals. This is also an opportunity for me to grow, both as an athlete and as a person, within a team that feels like family."

    Le Court started her season with AG Insurance-Soudal in Australia where she was 9th at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. Upon returning to Europe in the Spring, she finished 11th at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, 9th at Brugge-De Panne, 13th at Gent-Wevelgem, 23rd at the Tour of Flanders and 10th at Paris-Roubaix. She didn't finish the Amstel Gold Race, but she returned to racing at RideLondon in May and then finished fourth overall at the Volta a Catalunya in June.

    Her results continued to improve with double wins in the road race and time trial at the Mauritius National Championships followed by a stage win at the Giro d'Italia. She represented her nation at the Olympic Games in Paris and last competed at the Tour de France Femmes in August, where she took two top-10 stage finishes.

    "During my time with the team, I’ve learned how crucial teamwork and communication are to our success. No matter how strong an individual performance is, it’s the collective effort of the whole team that drives us forward," Le Court said.

    "I’ve also gained a deeper appreciation for resilience and patience, especially during tough training periods and challenging races. Moving forward, I plan to apply these lessons by keeping communication open with my teammates and staying focused on long-term improvement, even when progress feels slow."

    Le Court opted not to compete at the recent UCI Road World Championships and to end her season early to recover from a lingering injury to her wrist sustained in a crash at Gent-Wevelgem during the Spring Classics.

    The decision to end her season early was made in consultation with the AG Insurance-Soudal medical team, focusing on long-term recovery and returning to competition in the future.

    She said that she aims to focus on improving her consistency while targeting a few key races next season with AG Insurance-Soudal.

    "What do I still want to achieve? On a personal level, I aim to grow as a leader within the team, offering support and guidance whenever needed. I’m also committed to finding a healthy balance between my athletic career and personal life, ensuring that I stay both mentally and physically strong throughout the upcoming seasons."

