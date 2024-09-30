Cyclingnews tests rolling resistance of 24 high performance tyres in lab to find which are the fastest

Following recent lab tests in the wind tunnel to discern the difference in aerodynamic drag between key superbikes, wheels, and helmets, the tech team at Cyclingnews has been back in the lab, this time testing road tyres. The team took 24 pairs of performance tyres to the pedalling efficiency lab at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub to find out which road bike tyres are the fastest .

The tyres on test, in alphabetical order, were as follows:

Cadex Race GC

Challenge Criterium RS

Continental Aero 111

Continental GP5000 AS TR

Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 TT TR

Goodyear Eagle F1 R

Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport R

Hutchinson Blackbird

Michelin Power Cup TLR

Panaracer Agilist Fast

Panaracer Agilist TLR

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 4 Season

Schwalbe Pro One Tubeless

Schwalbe Pro One TT

Specialized S-Works Mondo

Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North

Specialized Turbo Cotton

Specialized Turbo 2BR

Vittoria Corsa N.EXT

Vittoria Corsa Pro Control

Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro

Each tyre from the list was tested at two speeds, and repeated for consistency, with a benchmark chosen to establish a comparison.

In addition to a suite of general race tyres including all those raced at the WorldTour, a selection of time trial options, all-season tyres, and some mid-tier sets were chosen too. An investigation into the effect of tyre pressure on rolling resistance was undertaken too, with a full sweep from 90psi down to 30psi with a single tyre. Finally, a tubeless setup was compared with a butyl inner tube, a latex one, and a TPU tube to see how much each system costs in terms of added resistance.

With such a large dataset produced it was possible to determine not only which tyres were faster than others, but also pull apart some more general trends. Does price correlate to performance? Are cotton-cased tyres faster? Are cheaper tyres always slower than high end options? Is a TT tyre going to actually make you any faster?

(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

Cyclingnews Lab Tests

Wind tunnel tested: 10 road bike wheelsets

Wind tunnel tested: 23 road bike helmets

Wind tunnel tested: 11 superbikes

Lab tested: 15 bib shorts pressure-mapped

Wind tunnel tested: Aero wheels vs basic wheels

For the answers to all of those questions you’re going to have to dive into the article itself, but in terms of results it was a good showing from both Continental and Vittoria. The fastest overall tyre on test was the Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed. The GP5000S TR was the best performing of the general race tyres, and interestingly performed in a near identical fashion to its TT counterpart, the GP5000 TT TR.

The gulf in performance from the fastest tyres on test to the slowest was significant, a swing of 30 Watts at the most extreme, but this is comparing a time trial tyre to an all-season option, so not the fairest comparison.

Perhaps most interestingly, certain tyres seen in the WorldTour and at Grand Tours tested with a 22-watt penalty at race speeds, which is a significant detriment - or gain - from something as simple as a tyre swap.

The tests also found that changing tyre pressure within a relatively wide margin had no tangible impact on performance, but that around eight watts could be found and lost simply by changing inner tube material.

While the faster you go the greater the effect of aerodynamics, it is certainly interesting to note that the difference in performance between two WorldTour level tyres can be over 20 Watts, which is two-thirds of the gains on offer when swapping from an entry-level non-aero bike to a modern superbike. Given tyres are a significantly cheaper upgrade to make, they're perhaps one to cross off the list before diving into a new bike.

Cyclingnews will be undertaking more tests in the future, so be sure to stay tuned.