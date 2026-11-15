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🐶 Playful, Shy & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cuyahoga Falls
Looking for a dog in Cuyahoga Falls, OH? These pups are all searching for loving, patient homes and are currently listed as adoptable in our area.
Alfie
- Breed: Maltipoo mix
- Age: 6-month-old baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
- Health: All shots are up to date, including a rabies shot good for a year
Personality & needs:
Alfie is a loving, playful puppy who gets along with other dogs and absolutely loves to cuddle. He needs a home with a caring person or family who can spend plenty of time with him, as he’s still young and full of energy.
👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Curtesy post:Reese
- Name: Reese
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Approx. age: About 2 years old
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter/Organization: Paws and Prayers (courtesy post for No Pawz Left Behind)
- Contact email (for Reese): nopawzleftbehind@gmail.com
- Shelter phone: (330) 475-8300
Personality & history:
Reese is a cuddly little guy who loves to be held and loved on. He was live-trapped after running the streets for 10 months, so he needs a very careful, secure home. He has a history of escaping by jumping a 4 ft fence, so his new family must be diligent about not letting him loose and keeping him safe.
👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Curtesy post- Max
- Name: Max
- Breed: Beagle
- Age: Adult (about 4–5 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter/Organization: Paws and Prayers (courtesy post for No Pawz Left Behind)
- Contact email (for Max): nopawzleftbehind@gmail.com
- Shelter phone: (330) 475-8300
Personality & special home needs:
Max is very, very shy and needs a quiet, understanding home. His ideal home includes:
- A female owner
- A friendly resident dog
- A fenced, secure yard
Max has a history of running away (twice) and came into rescue after being hit by a car. His femur was crushed and now has a metal rod, but he is still able to run and play. He’ll do best with someone patient who can give him time to feel safe.
👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Cuyahoga Falls, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links so they can find the right families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.