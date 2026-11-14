Cuyahoga Falls schools and child care centers are hiring, with steady hours and solid support for people who love working with kids.

Here are a few good options if you want to grow your career in education right here in town.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.48–$18.16/hour, bi-weekly and daily pay options

Lead your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and help preschoolers grow through fun, hands-on learning. Monday–Friday only, no nights or weekends, with 50% childcare discount, health insurance, 401(k) match, tuition help, and ongoing training.

Employer: Cuyahoga Falls City School District

Location: Cuyahoga Falls Middle School, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Full-time (school year)

Pay: $19.32–$26.61/hour (per contract, based on experience)

(per contract, based on experience) Schedule: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, 195 days/year (184 work days + 11 paid holidays)

Support students in the classroom with behavior and academic interventions, sensory needs, and communication devices. Requires a State of Ohio Educational Aide Permit, ESEA qualification, background check, and drug screening. External applications open until filled via AppliTrack.

Employer: Cuyahoga Falls City School District

Location: DeWitt Elementary School, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Full-time (school year)

Pay: $19.32–$26.61/hour (per contract, based on experience)

(per contract, based on experience) Schedule: 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, 195 days/year (184 work days + 11 paid holidays)

Work closely with elementary students and teachers on behavior supports, academic help, toileting needs, and sensory integration. Same permit, ESEA, background check, and drug screening requirements as the middle school role. Apply online only through the district’s AppliTrack system.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.