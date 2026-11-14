Cuyahoga Falls has some very special cats and kittens looking for their forever families. Each one has a unique story and plenty of love to give.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4-month-old female (baby)

4-month-old (baby) Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: (330) 475-8300 or jamie@pawsandprayers.org

or Personality: Starts out a bit quiet, then her sweet, playful side shines.

Starts out a bit quiet, then her sweet, playful side shines. Likes: Toys and snuggling with her sister Bookmark after a day of kitten adventures.

Audio is a gentle little girl who just needs a bit of time to show you how adorable she really is.

👉 Meet Kitten Audio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10–12 week-old female (baby)

10–12 week-old (baby) Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: (330) 475-8300 or jamie@pawsandprayers.org

or Personality: Sweet and gentle, a bit bashful at first.

Sweet and gentle, a bit bashful at first. Likes: Playing with toys; would love a feline friend in her new home.

Fabric Softener is a soft-hearted kitten who blossoms with a little patience and a cat buddy to show her the ropes.

👉 Meet Kitten Fabric Softener and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Age: 4-month-old female (baby)

4-month-old (baby) Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: (330) 475-8300 or Dee@pawsandprayers.org

or Appearance: Calico with extra orange in her coat.

Calico with extra orange in her coat. Personality: A little shy at first, then very sweet and playful.

A little shy at first, then very sweet and playful. Likes: Toys and cozy naps with her sister Audio.

Bookmark is a darling calico who just needs a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Kitten Bookmark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Age: 5–6 year-old female (adult)

5–6 year-old (adult) Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: (330) 475-8300 or jamie@pawsandprayers.org

or Personality: Very friendly, people-focused, and loves attention.

Very friendly, people-focused, and loves attention. Likes: Pets, affection, and soaking up all the love she can get.

Chartreuse is a stunning Siamese lady with a heart full of love, perfect for someone wanting an affectionate companion.

👉 Meet Chartreuse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2–3 year-old female (adult)

2–3 year-old (adult) Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: (330) 475-8300 or Dee@pawsandprayers.org

or Personality: Very sweet, loves being petted, enjoys time with her people.

Very sweet, loves being petted, enjoys time with her people. Dogs: Has not been tested with dogs yet.

Katana is a loving, people-oriented cat who would make a wonderful, calm companion in her new home.

👉 Meet Katana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10–12 week-old female (baby)

10–12 week-old (baby) Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: (330) 475-8300 or jamie@pawsandprayers.org

or Personality: Outgoing, first to say hello, loves attention.

Outgoing, first to say hello, loves attention. Likes: Toys, pets, and being in the middle of the action.

Detergent is a bold, people-loving kitten who will happily be your little shadow around the house.

👉 Meet Kitten Detergent and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10–12 week-old female (baby)

10–12 week-old (baby) Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: (330) 475-8300 or jamie@pawsandprayers.org

or Personality: Playful, adventurous, and very sweet.

Playful, adventurous, and very sweet. Likes: Climbing, exploring, wrestling with her brothers, and meeting new people.

Marnie is a fun, curious kitten who loves both playtime and people time.

👉 Meet Kitten Marnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair mix (with Maine Coon)

American Shorthair mix (with Maine Coon) Age: 3-year-old male (young adult)

(young adult) Adoption Fee: $10

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Personality: Super cuddly and very friendly; warms up within a few hours.

Super cuddly and very friendly; warms up within a few hours. Likes: Food, snuggles, rubs, outdoor time, and being groomed.

Food, snuggles, rubs, outdoor time, and being groomed. Other: Car trained and used to being outside with guidance.

Milo is a loyal best-friend type cat who loves close companionship and will enjoy being part of your daily routine.

👉 Meet Milo and contact the owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cuyahoga Falls, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed contact or visit their online profiles to learn more, arrange a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.