Cuyahoga Falls is busy hiring in healthcare right now, especially for nurses. If you’re an LPN or RN looking for steady hours and strong employers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.25–$33.50/hour

Schedule: 7:00am–3:30pm or 8:00am–4:30pm Work in an outpatient neurology setting with one of the most respected health systems in the country. Great fit if you want regular daytime hours, hands-on neuro experience, and access to big-system training and education.

Employer: National Church Residences

Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon 6p–6a; Thurs & Fri 6a–6p; no weekends or holidays Charge nurse role where you supervise care, lead nursing assistants, and stay close to residents and families. Good option if you like a set 3-day schedule and want leadership duties without weekend or holiday shifts.

Employer: Western Reserve Hospital

Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00am–7:00pm; weekend rotation; every other holiday

Bonus: Eligible for up to $15,000 retention bonus Fast-paced ED role using full-scope RN skills with strong support for advanced certifications (ACLS, PALS). Ideal if you want high-acuity experience, solid benefits, and a sizable retention bonus.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good nursing spots in Cuyahoga Falls tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.