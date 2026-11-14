📢 Donate winter gear to support neighbors in need

The City of Cuyahoga Falls is teaming up with Hudson, Munroe Falls, Silver Lake, Stow, and Tallmadge for a cold‑weather donation drive to support the Peter Maurin Center, which provides hot meals, shelter, clothing, and comfort to unsheltered and marginalized people.

The drive runs through Friday, December 14.

You can:

Drop off donations in the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department lobby, 2310 Second Street

Use the drive‑thru collection at City Hall on Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requested items (new or gently used):

Hoodies (men’s medium weight, sizes L–XL )

(men’s medium weight, sizes ) Flashlights (AA or AAA)

(AA or AAA) Sleeping bags (rated 30°F or colder )

(rated ) Hand warmers

Boxers (sizes M–XXL )

(sizes ) Lined jersey gloves

Meal cards (McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, etc.)

(McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, etc.) One‑day Akron Metro bus passes

AA and AAA batteries

Monetary gifts are welcome; 100% go directly to the houseless. Use the QR codes on the flyer or email knightsofcolumbus2362@gmail.com to donate.