Two local pups in Cuyahoga Falls, OH are looking for new families. Both are being rehomed by private owners who clearly care a lot about them and want the very best for their futures.

Breed: Bichon Frise mix

Bichon Frise mix Age: Baby (born April 2026)

Baby (born April 2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Jojo is described as a sweet and adorable little companion. His current owner is looking for a loving, responsible, and caring family who will give him the time, attention, patience, and affection he deserves. They want Jojo to be treated as a true family member, kept safe, happy, loved, and well cared for throughout his life.

If you’re ready to raise a young pup and give him a stable, affectionate home, Jojo may be a great match.

👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Cash is a very loving Boston Terrier who is described as loyal, well trained, and sweet. His family is heartbroken to let him go, but they are moving to Asia and cannot take him along. They’re hoping to find someone who will appreciate his good manners and gentle nature.

If you’ve been hoping for a devoted, adult companion who’s already trained, Cash could be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Cash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cuyahoga Falls, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. The right share could help them find their new families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or owner directly for the most up-to-date information.