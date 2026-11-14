Cuyahoga Falls has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, especially in spots serving seniors and locals who love to dine out. If you like fast-paced shifts and helping people feel taken care of, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour

Mix cocktails, pour beer and wine, and keep the bar running smoothly while giving guests a friendly, upbeat experience. Great fit if you’re 21+ with some bar or restaurant background and want flexible scheduling.

Employer: PS Salon & Spa

Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH (inside a senior living community)

(inside a senior living community) Type: Part-time (about 1 day/week, 6-hour shifts)

(about 1 day/week, 6-hour shifts) Pay: 50% commission per service + tips

Provide manicures, pedicures, and gel services to senior clients in a calm, built-in-clientele setting. You’ll get no evenings or weekends, products provided, paid training, and access to some health and voluntary benefits as a W-2 employee.

Employer: Morrison Living

Location: National Church Residences Portage Trail Village, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Full-time (Thu–Sat, hours vary)

(Thu–Sat, hours vary) Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Prepare and serve meals for residents while following recipes, food safety rules, and cleanliness standards. This role comes with a fun team environment, and full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, retirement, and other benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties often get worked out in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.