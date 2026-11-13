Cuyahoga Falls has some very special cats and kittens looking for loving homes. Each one has a unique personality and is waiting for the right family to come along.

All of these kitties are with Paws and Prayers in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. For general questions, you can call (330) 475-8300.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: Dee – Dee@pawsandprayers.org, Phone: (330) 475-8300

Nori is an adorable little goofball with a sweet, snuggly side. She may be a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe, her cuddly personality comes out and her purr motor doesn’t stop. She’s a “professional biscuit maker” and loves hanging out on cat towers to watch the world around her.

👉 Meet Nori and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: Dee – Dee@pawsandprayers.org, Phone: (330) 475-8300

Potato Sald (Potato Salad) is as cute as her name. She’s the most outgoing of her sister pair and has a playful, curious nature that will keep you smiling. She loves wrestling with her sister, chasing toys, and getting into fun kitten mischief.

👉 Meet Potato Sald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: Dee – Dee@pawsandprayers.org, Phone: (330) 475-8300

Picnic is a gentle, sweet girl who likes to take her time getting to know new people and places. Once she settles in, her soft, loving side really shines. She needs a patient, understanding family who will let her adjust at her own pace. Having another friendly cat in the home is a must, and she’d be especially happy with her sister.

👉 Meet Picnic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 3 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue

Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: Dee – Dee@pawsandprayers.org, Phone: (330) 475-8300

Twig is a tiny bundle of chaos, cuteness, and never-ending energy. She has one speed: full blast! She’s always playing, exploring, and looking for her next adventure. Twig loves everyone—cats, dogs, and people—and is super social and sweet. She’s perfect for a home that wants a very playful kitten.

👉 Meet Twig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2–3 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Shelter: Paws and Prayers

Contact: Dee – Dee@pawsandprayers.org, Phone: (330) 475-8300

Lux is a 2–3-year-old sweetheart who loves cuddles, attention, and all the pets you can give. He’s a bit of a chatterbox and will happily tell you when he wants more love. Lux does well with other cats. He hasn’t met dogs yet, so his feelings about them are unknown. He is listed as FIV+, so be sure to ask the rescue for details about his care and ideal home.

👉 Meet Lux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cuyahoga Falls, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.