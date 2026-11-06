🛒 Cuyahoga Falls Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $21/hr

Cuyahoga Falls has a nice mix of steady retail work and flexible side gigs right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH (State Rd.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour + bonus

Busy convenience store role where you’ll help run the shop: customer service, cash register, light supervision, and some cleaning and stocking. Good fit if you want steady hours, can work flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), and like a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Growing estate sales company (Northeast Ohio)

Growing estate sales company (Northeast Ohio) Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Hands-on job staging homes and helping at live estate sales, kind of like setting up a pop-up store in different houses. Great if you enjoy organizing, talking with the public, and want flexible, in-person work during the week and on weekends.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

In-store expert role focused on LG TVs and home theater gear—demo products, explain tech in simple terms, and support the sales team. Good match if you like electronics, have at least 1 year of sales or customer service experience, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.