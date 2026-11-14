More than 100 public officials, entrepreneurs, and business and nonprofit leaders gathered in Cleveland for the 2026 U.S. Water Leaders Summit, hosted by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Cities Initiative/Alliance Grands Lacs St-Laurent in partnership with Cuyahoga County. Participants discussed community-driven ways to grow the Great Lakes economy, protect freshwater resources, and prepare the region for future water and economic challenges.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cuyahoga County