County spotlights Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority

Cuyahoga County is honoring Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., a Divine Nine group founded at Butler University on November 12, 1922, for its work to improve the lives of women and families through community service and civil and social action. Sigma Gamma Rho has served the Greater Cleveland area since 1942, promoting sisterhood, scholarship, and service through programs such as Swim 1922 and Project Cradle Care, and local members include Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner and Judges Anita Laster Mays and Joy Kennedy, along with several County employees.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cuyahoga County