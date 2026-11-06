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Cuyahoga County

Holiday gift drive for foster children underway

8 days ago
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Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is seeking gifts for its Hope for the Holidays program, which brings holiday cheer to over 1,000 children and teens in foster care. Residents, churches, businesses, schools, families, and individuals can give through Target or Amazon gift registries, or buy a toy, game, book, or book from any store and drop it off at 4261 Fulton Pkwy., Cleveland, OH 44144. More information: https://hhs.cuyahogacounty.gov/get-involved/hope-for-the-holidays

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services

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