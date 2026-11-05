Adopt a Family needs supporters for 50 kinship homes

Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is asking residents to support its holiday Adopt a Family program, which helps hundreds of local children and caregivers each year. More than 50 kinship families in Cuyahoga County still need to be “adopted” for the season by donors who can provide gifts or help. Learn more and sign up here: https://hhs.cuyahogacounty.gov/get-involved/adopt-a-family

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services