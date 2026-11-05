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Brooklyn

Severe Weather Safety Talk at Brooklyn Library Nov. 10

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJJaN_1Goaz7TN00

Learn how to stay safe in storms at a severe weather safety talk with Cuyahoga County EMA and NWS Cleveland on November 10, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 PM at the Brooklyn Library. The event includes a presentation and Q&A on severe weather safety.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cuyahoga County Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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