Cut Bank’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with solid options for both locals and travelers. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady hours and clear expectations.

Employer: Eduro Healthcare (Northern Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing)

Eduro Healthcare (Northern Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing) Location: Cut Bank, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Skilled nursing role focused on respiratory and ventilator/trach patients, Monday–Friday, day shift (8 AM–5 PM) with some on-call. No prior pulmonary experience needed and paid training, plus 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, sick time, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Cut Bank, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $3,139 per week (based on 36 hrs/week)

CT/Rad Tech contract covering CT and X-ray across two facilities, 3x12 or 4x10 variable shifts, about 36 hours/week, with weekend rotation and on-call. Requires 1+ year CT & X-ray experience, ARRT-CT, BLS, and MT license; comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, housing stipend, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Cut Bank, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,814 per week (36 hrs/week)

Another CT Tech travel contract starting 11/23/2026, 12-hour variable shifts, 36 hours/week. Benefits include day-one health/vision/dental, day-one 401(k) with match, weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and CE/licensing reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s still posted. Small-town roles like these don’t stay open forever.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.