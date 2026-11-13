undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Cut Bank MT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Home Health Roles
Cut Bank’s home health scene is busy right now, with flexible nursing and caregiver roles that let you build a schedule around your life. If you like 1:1 patient time and working out in the community, these are worth a look.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Home Health, Full or Part Time
- Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Location: Cut Bank, MT (home health)
- Salary: $32–$36/hour
- Type: Full or Part Time
Home health LPN role with flexible scheduling and 1:1 nurse-to-patient ratios, so you can actually focus on care. Includes uniform allowance and PTO, vision, and dental for full-time staff.
Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager – Home Health, Full or Part Time
- Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Location: Cut Bank, MT (home health)
- Salary: $45–$50/hour
- Type: Full or Part Time
Lead patient care as an RN Case Manager, doing assessments, care plans, and overseeing staff with 1:1 ratios. Offers travel reimbursement, pay differentials, uniform allowance, plus PTO, vision, and dental for full-time.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Home Health, Full or Part Time
- Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Location: Cut Bank, MT (home health)
- Salary: $42–$45/hour
- Type: Full or Part Time
Home health RN role with strong autonomy, flexible assignments, and 1:1 nurse-to-patient ratios. Includes uniform allowance, online training, CEUs, and PTO, vision, and dental for full-time.
Personal Care Assistant (PCA) – Home Health, Full or Part Time
- Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Location: Cut Bank, MT (home health)
- Salary: $17–$20/hour
- Type: Full or Part Time
Great fit if you have some caregiving experience and want flexible hours and 1:1 client time with seniors and veterans. Offers tuition assistance to earn your CNA, plus PTO, vision, and dental for full-time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many home health teams are open to talking about schedules and hours.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.