Cut Bank’s home health scene is busy right now, with flexible nursing and caregiver roles that let you build a schedule around your life. If you like 1:1 patient time and working out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Cut Bank, MT (home health)

(home health) Salary: $32–$36/hour

Type: Full or Part Time

Home health LPN role with flexible scheduling and 1:1 nurse-to-patient ratios, so you can actually focus on care. Includes uniform allowance and PTO, vision, and dental for full-time staff.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Cut Bank, MT (home health)

(home health) Salary: $45–$50/hour

Type: Full or Part Time

Lead patient care as an RN Case Manager, doing assessments, care plans, and overseeing staff with 1:1 ratios. Offers travel reimbursement, pay differentials, uniform allowance, plus PTO, vision, and dental for full-time.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Cut Bank, MT (home health)

(home health) Salary: $42–$45/hour

Type: Full or Part Time

Home health RN role with strong autonomy, flexible assignments, and 1:1 nurse-to-patient ratios. Includes uniform allowance, online training, CEUs, and PTO, vision, and dental for full-time.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Cut Bank, MT (home health)

(home health) Salary: $17–$20/hour

Type: Full or Part Time

Great fit if you have some caregiving experience and want flexible hours and 1:1 client time with seniors and veterans. Offers tuition assistance to earn your CNA, plus PTO, vision, and dental for full-time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many home health teams are open to talking about schedules and hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.