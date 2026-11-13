Custer County Health Department will offer resource and service help for parents and caregivers on Tuesday, November 17, from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM at its new Weatherford location at 327 E. Davis Ave. A Pregnancy Resource Navigator will be on site to help connect families with different services and support; for more details, call Anna Cole at 405-301-9085.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Custer County Health Department