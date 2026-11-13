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Weatherford
Parent resource help event in Weatherford
11 days ago
Custer County Health Department will offer resource and service help for parents and caregivers on Tuesday, November 17, from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM at its new Weatherford location at 327 E. Davis Ave. A Pregnancy Resource Navigator will be on site to help connect families with different services and support; for more details, call Anna Cole at 405-301-9085.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Custer County Health Department
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