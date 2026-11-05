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Cushing

Donations needed for Cushing Thanksgiving Dinner

5 days ago
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The Annual Cushing Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thursday, November 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cushing High School Field House, and organizers are seeking donations to help meet a $2,000 goal after serving more than 630 meals last year. Tax-deductible gifts can be made to the Cushing Alumni Association and dropped off with Travis Peery at CHS or at the Cushing Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 405-213-9600.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cushing Public Schools

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