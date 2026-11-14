📅 Visit Langlais Art Preserve in Cushing

The Langlais Art Preserve in Cushing is a 90-acre outdoor art site set on the former home and studio of Maine sculptor Bernard Langlais.

Visitors can walk through fields, ponds, and forest and see more than a dozen large wooden sculptures in the exact spots where Langlais installed them. The works are inspired by animals, people, and rural life, and are part of a landscape he shaped during the final years of his life.

The property and Langlais’s estate were left to the Colby College Museum of Art in 2010. With help from the Kohler Foundation and the Georges River Land Trust, the sculptures were conserved and the preserve opened to the public in 2017. Today, Georges River Land Trust manages the land, and Colby College Museum of Art cares for the collection.

If you’re looking for a mix of art, history, and an easy nature walk, this is a spot you can visit and explore on your own in Cushing, Maine.