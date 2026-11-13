📢 Foster a shelter dog for Thanksgiving in Currituck County

Currituck County Animal Shelter is running a Thanksgiving Holiday Foster Program to give dogs a cozy break from the kennels.

Program dates:

Pickup: Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 12:00–4:00 p.m.

Return: Monday, November 30, 2026, 12:00–4:00 p.m.

You can also talk with staff about fostering longer.

The shelter will provide all supplies — food, bowls, toys, blankets, and other essentials.

How to join:

Go to www.adoptcurrituckanimals.com

View available dogs and submit a foster application

Be sure to write “Holiday foster” on your application

on your application Staff will help match a dog to your household

Shelter contact:

Currituck County Animal Shelter

140 Aviation Parkway, Barco, North Carolina

Phone: 252-453-8682

Email: shelter@currituckcountync.gov

If you can’t foster, you can still help by sharing this program with friends and neighbors.