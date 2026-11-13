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Currituck County
📢 Foster a Currituck shelter dog for Thanksgiving week
11 days ago
📢 Foster a shelter dog for Thanksgiving in Currituck County
Currituck County Animal Shelter is running a Thanksgiving Holiday Foster Program to give dogs a cozy break from the kennels.
Program dates:
- Pickup: Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 12:00–4:00 p.m.
- Return: Monday, November 30, 2026, 12:00–4:00 p.m.
- You can also talk with staff about fostering longer.
The shelter will provide all supplies — food, bowls, toys, blankets, and other essentials.
How to join:
- Go to www.adoptcurrituckanimals.com
- View available dogs and submit a foster application
- Be sure to write “Holiday foster” on your application
- Staff will help match a dog to your household
Shelter contact:
Currituck County Animal Shelter
140 Aviation Parkway, Barco, North Carolina
Phone: 252-453-8682
Email: shelter@currituckcountync.gov
If you can’t foster, you can still help by sharing this program with friends and neighbors.
More Info: Give a Shelter Dog Something Special This Thanksgi...
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