Grammy Nominations Arrive Monday as Kehlani, Pharrell and Olivia Dean Reveal the 2027 Field

Music's biggest morning is two days away. Nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards will be revealed Monday, Nov. 16, in a livestreamed special that begins at 7:45 a.m. ET from New York City, ABC News reported.

The full list of nominees posts on Grammy.com at 9 a.m. ET. Fans can watch the announcement on Grammy.com, the Grammys' YouTube channel and Good Morning America.

Who's reading the nominees

The Recording Academy tapped a deep bench to announce the categories. Kehlani, Pharrell Williams and Olivia Dean lead a group that also includes Herbie Hancock, Juanes, Ziggy Marley, Israel Houghton, Alan Menken, Amy Allen, Carly Pearce, David Guetta, Linda Perry, Renée Fleming, YUNGBLUD, FYÜTCH and Aura V, and Meghan Foley and Michelle Holme.

The mix spans R&B, hip-hop, jazz, reggae, gospel, Latin, country and classical, a preview of how wide the field will be when the names start rolling Monday morning. The lineup also leans on Black and Latino stars, from Kehlani and Pharrell to Juanes and Ziggy Marley.

After nominations, final-round voting runs Dec. 10, 2026, through Jan. 7, 2027. The winners will be crowned Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The ceremony also marks a network shift. The show airs live on ABC and streams on Disney+ and Hulu, the first time the Grammys have aired on ABC since 1972.

The Latin music world just held its own celebration. Catch up on the Latin Grammys, where Karol G and Xavi won two each, and Anitta's speech honoring Brazil and Afro-Brazilian faith.

Cup of Soul will have the major nominees Monday.